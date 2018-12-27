Some companies awaiting refunds from Cindy Hyde-Smith's campaign

Some companies are still waiting on Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith to refund donations made to the Mississippi Republican’s reelection campaign.

A spokesman for Aetna told CNN on Thursday that the company is still waiting on “funds [that] have yet to be returned."

A spokesperson for medical device maker Boston Scientific said it also requested a refund of its $2,500 PAC contribution for her campaign, adding they also have yet to receive a refund.

"But we've followed up several times with the senator's fundraising team and they have confirmed receipt of our request," the spokesperson told CNN.

The comments come after The New York Times reported earlier this month that a string of other companies were also awaiting refunds from Hyde-Smith’s campaign.

Hyde-Smith's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill on Thursday.

A long list of companies requested that donations they made to Hyde-Smith’s campaign be refunded following criticism for remarks she made about a “public hanging” earlier this year.

According to CNN, Hyde-Smith lost more than $23,000 from refunds and stopped payments last month after she caught heat for saying she would be in the "front row" of a "public hanging" if invited by a supporter.

Hyde-Smith later said the remark was meant to be a joke and apologized for the comment.

Still, her Democratic rival in last month's runoff election, Mike Espy, argued that the Republican’s controversial comment gave the state "another black eye that we don’t need."

Hyde-Smith defeated Espy 54 percent to 46 percent in the runoff election.