Sanders meeting with former female campaign staffers about sexism, harassment claims

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBooker tries to shake doubts about pharmaceutical ties ahead of 2020 Obama ‘new blood’ remark has different meaning for Biden Democratic dark horses could ride high in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) will meet this week with women who said they dealt with sexual harassment and sexism while working on his 2016 presidential campaign, BuzzFeed News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Sanders and members of his current staff will reportedly meet on Wednesday with the women in Washington, D.C., following recent reports revealing allegations of sexual harassment during his campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

BuzzFeed reported that the meeting will be led by Jenny Yang and Pamela Coukos, from Working IDEAL, a group that provides consulting to improve workplace inclusivity and diversity.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that almost a dozen women who worked on the Sanders campaign said they dealt with harassment, sexism or poor treatment and that their grievances were not properly addressed by the campaign.

Politico then revealed that Robert Becker, a former top aide to the campaign, was accused of forcibly kissing a staffer during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Sanders last week apologized to the women who made the allegations, saying "what they experienced was absolutely unacceptable."

“It appears that as part of our campaign there were some women who were harassed or mistreated, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart for speaking out,” Sanders told reporters.

“What they experienced was absolutely unacceptable and certainly not what a progressive campaign or any campaign should be about," he added.