Senate

Rubio predicts Israel-Hamas conflict could last months

by Lauren Sforza - 10/15/23 3:02 PM ET
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to discuss worldwide threats on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) predicted Sunday that the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas could last months before it is resolved.

“What I’m pretty certain, I think the Israelis would say it, everybody would say it — is, this is not one of those 72-hour or two- or three-week deals here,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Hamas is deeply embedded. They hide in tunnels. And it’s not just Hamas. There are Islamic Jihad and other groups that are involved in this as well.”

Rubio noted that finding a solution would be a “complicated process,” but he reiterated that Israel has the “ability to carry out the job” with U.S. support.

“It’s going to be costly all around. They know that. They have messaged that. And I think this is a months-type situation, not days- or weeks-type situation, from everything I have seen. And I hope I’m wrong, obviously. I hope it’s quicker than that, but that’s the direction everyone seems to believe this will go in,” he said.

The death toll from both sides climbed to more than 3,600 as of Saturday, with thousands more injured since the attacks last weekend. This includes at least 29 Americans, the State Department confirmed over the weekend.

This also comes as Israel is preparing to launch a ground offensive into Gaza in the coming days. Israel ordered more than 1 million residents to evacuate from Gaza on Friday, giving them a 24-hour window to escape from harm’s way.

Rubio also said that Hamas is “hiding behind citizens” and pointed to recent reporting saying that Hamas is preventing civilians from fleeing.

“Well, I think, again, never commenting on intelligence specifically, but I think much of the commentary you have seen out there that people have been saying is accurate,” he said. “The first is an incursion into Gaza to try to root out Hamas — I believe the Israelis have the ability to do it, especially with us, our resupply role that we’re going to play. But it won’t be an easy task. I mean, there’s no doubt Hamas has booby-trapped the place.”

