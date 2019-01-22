Harris: 'We have to fight back to reverse' Supreme Court transgender military decision

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Dems seize on MLK Day for campaign messaging Kamala Harris staffer mocks O'Reilly for saying Harris 'lost' his vote for president Harris after announcing presidential run says her 'highest priority' is protecting Mueller probe MORE (D-Calif.) slammed the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday allowing the Trump administration to temporarily enforce its restrictions on transgender people serving in the military, calling on Americans to "fight back" against the decision.

"Transgender military members have the courage to serve our country and deserve to do so. We have to fight back to reverse this," Harris wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet came shortly after the court granted the administration's request to temporarily enforce a ban on transgender service members while the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hears a case to determine its legality.

The Supreme Court did, however, decline to review the legality of the new policy, as the administration had asked.

Harris's comments came one day after she announced her candidacy for the White House in 2020. Her announcement was made on Martin Luther King Jr. Day during an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"Today, the day we celebrate Dr. King, is a very special day for all of us as Americans, and I'm honored to be able to make my announcement on the day that we commemorate him," she said Monday, while announcing her campaign slogan, "For the People."

"My entire career has been focused on keeping people safe," Harris added on Monday. "When I look at this moment in time, I know the American people deserve to have someone who is going to fight for them … and put them in front of self-interest."

Trump announced the ban on transgender service members last year, stating that transgender applicants are "disqualified from military service except under limited circumstances."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the time that the decision was based upon "extensive study by senior uniformed and civilian leaders, including combat veterans."