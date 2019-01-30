Mike Pompeo to speak at Missouri-Kansas Forum amid Senate bid speculation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoState Dept. gave Venezuelan interim president control of Venezuelan assets in US accounts As US-Saudi relationship sours, a new suitor has come calling Venezuela's top prosecutor targets interim president with criminal probe MORE will speak at a breakfast for the Missouri-Kansas (MOKAN) Forum amid rumors that he plans to run for the Kansas Senate seat that Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsPompeo on talk of Senate bid: 'I have a very full plate as secretary of State' The Hill's Morning Report — Trump’s new immigration plan faces uphill battle in Senate Grassley to test GOP on lowering drug prices MORE (R) will vacate, according to Politico.

The breakfast will be held at at Charlie Palmer in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, which is also the day of the State of the Union address, Politico reported. Pompeo will be joined by aide Toni Porter.

Pompeo reportedly met with Republican strategist Ward Baker about a potential Senate bid earlier this month. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell calls for releasing as much of Mueller's report as possible Overnight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Intel leaders break with Trump on ISIS threat | McConnell to offer measure warning against drawdown | More military troops headed to border Trump war strategy takes one-two punch MORE (R-Ky.) had encouraged Pompeo to run in Kansas.

Pompeo told Fox News last week that he was approached by “lots of folks” who want him to run for Senate, but that he has “a very full plate” in his current position.

Pat Roberts said earlier this month he won’t seek a fifth term in 2020, marking the end of a decades-long career in Congress and setting up a likely crowded open-seat race.

Kansas Republicans fear that Roberts’ vacancy could allow Democrats to flip the seat.

Democrat Laura Kelly won the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election and Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderYoder, Messer land on K Street Bold, bipartisan action on child care will win plenty of friends Pompeo seen as top recruit for Kansas Senate seat MORE lost his House race to Democrat Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsFor the Civil Rights Act to do its job, Congress must pass the Equality Act We have a long history of disrespecting Native Americans and denying their humanity Haaland condemns students' behavior toward Native elder at Indigenous Peoples March MORE.