Sherrod Brown's warning in Iowa: 'Democrats simply aren’t talking to working-class families'

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal GOP seeks to turn tables on Dems with BDS, Syria bill Congressional Black Caucus faces tough decision on Harris, Booker MORE (D-Ohio) believes that Democrats are failing to deliver an economic message to voters in the Midwest, where the senator is currently traveling as he considers a potential 2020 bid for the presidency.

At an event Thursday, Brown told Iowa Democrats that members of the party were making a false choice between campaigning for the party's progressive base or working-class families, according to the Des Moines Register.

"Democrats simply aren’t talking to working-class families," Brown said. "It’s almost like this view that you either talk to the progressive base to excite them or you talk to working-class families and you hear about their families and their problems. And no, you’ve got to do both."

"Wall Street just totally ignores communities like this and so, too often, does state and national government. So we chose to come here," he added Thursday.

The Ohio senator has said that he is considering entering the crowded 2020 Democratic primary field, and is currently visiting Iowa and other early primary states on his "Dignity of Work" tour.

Brown is seen by some Democrats as a bridge to winning President Trump Donald John TrumpChristie: Trump apologized after ‘knowingly lying’ during 2016 campaign White House abruptly cancelled meeting with intel chiefs day after contradicting Trump: report Trump denies involvement in Kushner security clearance application MORE's voters who previously supported former President Obama.

The senator won reelection last year with 53 percent of the vote in a state in which Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBooker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support Records show Trump Jr's calls ahead of Trump Tower meeting weren't with father: report South Dakota governor signs law to allow concealed handguns without a permit MORE during the 2016 election.

He previously told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last month that Democrats will lose in 2020 if forced to choose between supporting America's working class or progressive younger voters.

"I've seen so many national Democrats look at this as you either speak to the progressive base, or you speak to workers, working-class voters of all races. And if we have to choose between the two, we lose," he said.