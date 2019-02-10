Sherrod Brown says Cory Booker sounds ‘like me’ in campaign pitch

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownTrump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism Former Klobuchar staffers complain of mistreatment, temper: report The Hill's Morning Report — Lawmakers: We are closing on a deal MORE (D-Ohio) on Sunday joked that Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism A new direction for black politics: Power at state, local levels Warren launches White House bid with call for 'structural change' MORE (D-N.J.) had co-opted both his message and his voice on the campaign trail in Iowa.

"It’s one thing for you to talk about the dignity of work, but to be willing to lose your voice to sound like me while doing it, that shows real commitment @CoryBooker," Brown tweeted.

"Fighting for the dignity of work is how we should govern and it’s how we win in 2020," he added.

It’s one thing for you to talk about the dignity of work, but to be willing to lose your voice to sound like me while doing it, that shows real commitment @CoryBooker.



Fighting for the dignity of work is how we should govern and it’s how we win in 2020. pic.twitter.com/e3EFvvdTBa — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) February 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Booker, who has announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, spoke during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, about the need to appreciate all professions.

"I want to challenge everybody in this room to understand that there is dignity in all work and career professions," Booker said, calling for the implementation of apprenticeship programs that would provide more pathways to viable careers.

Booker's pitch closely aligned with the title of Brown’s previously announced “Dignity of Work” tour across the country. Brown campaigned last year on the concept of the "dignity of work" during his reelection bid.

While Booker has thrown his hat into the 2020 Democratic field, Brown has yet to definitively say whether he will run. The Ohio senator has said he believes he could defeat President Trump in states like Ohio and New York, and has said he will make a decision soon on whether to launch a bid.

A number of Democrats have declared their candidacy for president or formed exploratory committees, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' Trump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism MORE (Mass.) Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandVirginia Lt. Gov.'s accuser willing to testify at impeachment hearings: lawyers Rob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' MORE (N.Y.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' Trump divides Democrats with warning of creeping socialism MORE (Calif.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardRob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims Trump makes Native American joke about Warren campaign announcement: 'See you on the campaign TRAIL' Political world mourns Dingell, longest-serving member of Congress MORE (Hawaii), among others.