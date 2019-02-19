Bernie Sanders: Campaign will have 'strongest protocols' to prevent harassment

"We are going to have the strongest protocols to protect women and anybody else against any form of harassment," Sanders said during an interview with CBS News. "We are going to be training every employee who works for us and we're going to give people who feel they've been harassed the opportunity to talk to people outside of the campaign." ADVERTISEMENT He added that it "breaks [his] heart" to have heard about the sexual harassment allegations pertaining to his 2016 campaign. Sanders added that some individuals working for his previous campaign shouldn't have been hired.

Several women who worked on the senator's 2016 presidential campaign detailed instances of harassment to The New York Times and criticized how their superiors handled their accusations.

Sanders has said he was unaware of the allegations at the time. He previously apologized to female staffers on his 2016 presidential campaign who allege that they experienced sexual harassment, acknowledging that the campaign’s procedures for addressing such issues were “clearly inadequate.”

He added during the CBS News interview on Tuesday that he had met with former staffers and learned that the allegations are true.

"This has been an issue that has upset me," he said. "We're going to rectify it in this campaign."