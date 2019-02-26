Cornyn less popular than Cruz in Texas: poll

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynHillicon Valley: Senators urge Trump to bar Huawei products from electric grid | Ex-security officials condemn Trump emergency declaration | New malicious cyber tool found | Facebook faces questions on treatment of moderators Key senators say administration should ban Huawei tech in US electric grid Senate plots to avoid fall shutdown brawl MORE (R-Texas), the state's senior senator, faces lower approval ratings in his home state than does junior Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump unleashing digital juggernaut ahead of 2020 Inviting Kim Jong Un to Washington Trump endorses Cornyn for reelection as O'Rourke mulls challenge MORE (R), who faced a nationally-prominent opponent in 2018's midterm elections.

A Quinnipiac University poll of the state found that 43 percent of Texas voters say that they approve of the job their state's senior senator is doing in Washington, compared to 51 percent who said the same about Cruz. A much larger segment of voters had no opinion about Cornyn's job performance than Cruz's, suggesting that fewer know Cornyn and his legislative record in the Senate.

Notably, Cornyn's disapproval ratings were much lower than Cruz's: 26 percent of Texas voters disapprove of Cornyn's performance, compared to 40 percent who disapprove of Cruz's performance.

The poll comes as former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'Rourke'And the award for best political commentary by an Oscar nominee goes to...' Bannon: 'Zero' doubt Trump will run for reelection Dems wish civil rights icon John Lewis happy birthday: 'We are stronger because of you' MORE (D), who lost narrowly to Cruz for the senator's seat in November, has said he is considering a run for the White House in 2020 and has been pressured to challenge Cornyn in Texas.

"I'm trying to figure out how I can best serve this country — where I can do the greatest good for the United States of America. So, yeah, I'm thinking through that and it, you know, may involve running for the presidency. It may involve something else," O'Rourke said earlier this month when asked whether he would challenge the senior Texas senator.

"I won't be limited by, you know, the end of this month. But I expect to be able to get to a decision by the end of this month," he added at the time.

Quinnipiac's poll surveyed 1,222 Texas voters between Feb. 20-25, and has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.