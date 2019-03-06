Warren defends Omar from threats of violence over comments on Israel

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTop House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea Hillicon Valley: T-Mobile, Sprint racked up Trump hotel bills | Progressives find fresh target in telecom merger | Lawmakers divided over state privacy rules | FCC warns of future probe into Sinclair allegations Hillary Clinton is out, but she won't be invisible MORE (D-Mass.) on Wednesday defended Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTlaib to join protest calling for Trump impeachment House Dems delay vote on resolution rebuking Omar over Israel remarks Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez back 'end the forever war' pledge MORE (D-Minn.) after the Minnesota Democrat faced violent threats over comments about Israel she made that some criticized as anti-Semitic.

“We have a moral duty to combat hateful ideologies in our own country and around the world--and that includes both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. In a democracy, we can and should have an open, respectful debate about the Middle East that focuses on policy,” Warren, who is running for president in 2020, said in a statement to The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Branding criticism of Israel as automatically anti-Semitic has a chilling effect on our public discourse and makes it harder to achieve a peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinians. Threats of violence -- like those made against Rep. Omar -- are never acceptable.”

Omar has been inundated with bipartisan criticism after she suggested pro-Israel groups are pushing members of Congress to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

The freshman Democrat first drew censure last month when she accused some members of Congress of supporting Israel as a result of funds from pro-Israel lobbying groups, saying it was “all about the Benjamins baby.” She later said that members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee donated to members of Congress who had criticized her comments.

House Democrats are currently tinkering with the language of a resolution that is a response to Omar's comments that condemns anti-Semitism. However, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Elliot Engel (D-N.Y.) has also said that Democrats have no intention of removing Omar from her coveted seat on the panel.

Republicans have excoriated Democrats for what they see as a weak response, with President Trump Donald John TrumpTlaib to join protest calling for Trump impeachment Ex-Trump campaign aide says he might not cooperate in House Dem probe Trump to meet with former Yemen hostage: White House MORE calling it “shameful.”

Warren joins 2020 contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense: Briefing calms senators' nerves over Trump-Kim summit | GOP chair looks to lock in Trump withdrawal from Iran deal | Senators offer bill to end Afghanistan war Mellman: What's socialism anyway? Top House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTop House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea Hillary Clinton is out, but she won't be invisible Poll: Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field followed by Harris MORE (D-Calif.) in defending Omar.