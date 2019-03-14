Denver Post editorial board says Gardner endorsement was 'mistake'

The Denver Post editorial board berated Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerHillicon Valley: US threatens to hold intel from Germany over Huawei | GOP senator targets FTC over privacy | Bipartisan bill would beef up 'internet of things' security | Privacy groups seize on suspended NSA program | Tesla makes U-turn Lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill for 'internet of things' security standards McConnell works to freeze support for Dem campaign finance effort MORE (R-Colo.) Thursday, saying its endorsement of him was a “mistake.”

The op-ed was in response to Gardner’s vote against a Senate resolution blocking President Trump Donald John TrumpGary Cohn says Trump trade adviser the only economist in world who believes in tariffs House transportation committee chairman threatens to subpoena Boeing, FAA communication Pentagon sets new limits on transgender service members MORE’s national emergency declaration to allocate billions in federal funds to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Gardner has been too busy walking a political tight rope to be a leader. He has become precisely what we said in our endorsement he would not be: ‘a political time-server interested only in professional security,’” the editorial board wrote. “Trump’s declaration is an abuse of his power, a direct overturning of Congress’ deliberate decision to pass a federal budget without funding for a wall.”

“Put simply this is a constitutional crisis and one of Colorado’s two senators has failed the test,” the paper added. “We no longer know what principles guide the senator and regret giving him our support in a close race against Mark Udall Mark Emery UdallGardner gets latest Democratic challenge from former state senator Setting the record straight about No Labels Trump calls Kavanaugh accusations ‘totally political’ MORE.”

Gardner is one of the Democrats' top targets heading into the 2020 election cycle, as they hope to capitalize on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBudowsky: Speaker Pelosi rises to the occasion Female candidates scrutinized more than men on likability, says pollster Joe Biden could be a great president, but can he win? MORE’s victory in The Centennial State in 2016. Though the Colorado Republican often touts his bipartisanship, Gardner votes with Trump over 90 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The Denver Post said they are not fully giving up hope on Gardner, saying he could still try to put country over party.

“Gardner could still prove to be a great senator for Colorado, a man who puts his state and his principles above party and politics. It’s a rare person these days who can take that road. In our endorsement this November of former U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanTrump suggests Heller lost reelection bid because he was 'hostile' during 2016 presidential campaign Gardner gets latest Democratic challenge from former state senator Gardner, Portman endorse Trump for 2020 MORE, a Republican from Aurora who was soundly defeated by Rep. Jason CrowJason CrowHow gun control activists learned from the NRA Gardner gets latest Democratic challenge from former state senator Gardner, Portman endorse Trump for 2020 MORE, we stuck by someone who had shown a willingness to oppose that which he found morally reprehensible in his own party,” the editorial board wrote.