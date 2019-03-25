Gallego won't seek Ariz. Senate seat, clearing Dem path for Kelly

Rep. Ruben Gallego Ruben GallegoGallego won't seek Ariz. Senate seat, clearing Dem path for Kelly Arizona Democrat wants information on how wall emergency is hitting military On The Money: Trump issues first veto, warning of 'reckless' resolution | US hits Russia with new sanctions | Dems renew push for contractor back pay | Lawmakers seek probe into undocumented workers at Trump businesses MORE (D-Ariz.) will not seek Arizona’s Senate seat in 2020, increasing the odds that retired astronaut Mark Kelly will not face a major opponent in the Democratic primary, according to the Arizona Republic.

Kelly is looking to unseat Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyArpaio's wife recovering after rattlesnake bite in Arizona Former astronaut running for Senate in Arizona returns money from paid speech in UAE The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (R), who was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to complete the term of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainGraham: McCain 'acted appropriately' by handing Steele dossier to FBI What should Democrats do next, after Mueller's report? Tom Daschle: McCain was a model to be emulated, not criticized MORE (R) following the resignation of interim Sen. Jon Kyl (R).

Kelly, who announced his campaign his campaign in February, is married to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), who left Congress shortly after she was injured in a 2011 shooting.

Gallego, a three-term representative, is a favorite on the party’s left flank and recently met with donors and key figures in the state Democratic party, according to the newspaper, but he ultimately decided to run for reelection in his solidly Democratic congressional district.

“I don’t want to engage in a bitter primary all the way until the general election, and then turn around and try to run, whether it’s me or Kelly, against McSally in a year when the Democrats need to win the Senate seat and take the state,” Gallego told the newspaper. “It’s just not in the best interest of the state or the Democratic Party to be engaging in that. ... If Republicans are excited to see a spirited and nasty primary, they’re going to have to look somewhere else because I’m not going to take part in that.”