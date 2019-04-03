GOP senator on Biden allegation: He'd 'lose some teeth' if he did it to me

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) joked that former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTwo more women accuse Biden of inappropriate touching Trump taunts Biden amid misconduct allegations: 'You having a good time, Joe?' Biden controversy splits Dems on generational, political lines MORE may "lose some teeth" if he attempts to embrace the GOP senator in a manner similar to how several women have described encounters with Biden that made them uncomfortable in recent days.

Questioned by reporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill about the four women who have come forward with claims of inappropriate conduct against Biden, Kennedy cautioned that the former vice president was not proven guilty simply by being accused.

"I've said this before, just because you're accused of something doesn't mean you're guilty of it," Kennedy said. "This is America and you do have a right to due process."

"On the other hand, this is no country for creepy old men," the senator continued, resurfacing a quip he has used in the past to describe allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSupreme Court rules man can be executed by lethal injection after claim it would cause 'severe pain' Court packing? Sophomores voting? These proposals are all about power Trump says he is 'saving' Barrett for Ginsburg seat: Axios MORE.

"It needs to stop," Kennedy said. "Do I think it's inappropriate to smell someone's hair? Yes! You know, if somebody gets close enough to smell my hair, they may, you know, get to smell my hair but they may lose some teeth."

His remarks came Wednesday morning, hours after two more women came forward with stories about the former vice president's behavior Tuesday night, claiming among other allegations that Biden put his hand on one woman's thigh and refused to move it after she indicated her discomfort by pulling away.

The former vice president released an initial statement apologizing for any situation that was seen as inappropriate, while his campaign circulated statements from women who worked with Biden praising his commitment to equality.

"I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear," Biden wrote in a new statement released on Twitter. "But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will."