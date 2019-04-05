Sanders backs bill creating reparations study commission

Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersWe need to think more holistically about the health-care debate More than 30 Senate Dems ask Trump to reconsider Central American aid cuts Buttigieg says he's stopped using phrase 'all lives matter' MORE (I-Vt.) said Friday that if elected president he would sign legislation creating a commission to study the issue of granting reparations to African-Americans.
Sanders, speaking at the National Action Network convention, was asked if he would support the bill introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSheila Jackson LeeThe Hill's Morning Report - Can Joe Biden turn the page? Reparations bill wins new momentum in Congress O'Rourke says he would support creating commission to study reparations MORE (D-Texas) if it reached his desk as president.
"If the House and Senate pass that bill, of course I would sign it," he responded. "There needs to be a study."
The issue of reparations for descendants of slavery has become a topic of debate among his fellow 2020 Democratic primary candidates, including Sens. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley — Presented by CTIA and America's wireless industry — Prosecutors used FISA warrant to get info on Huawei | Study finds discrimination in Facebook ads | Bezos retains voting control over ex-wife's Amazon stocks More than 30 Senate Dems ask Trump to reconsider Central American aid cuts Despite cries to scrap Electoral College, it may not be so bad for Dems MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenDespite cries to scrap Electoral College, it may not be so bad for Dems JPMorgan head says Trump tax law added .7B to its profit Buttigieg calls for abolishing death penalty MORE (D-Mass.).
Several other 2020 candidates speaking at the National Action Network event — Harris, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and former Colorado Gov. John HickenlooperJohn Wright HickenlooperButtigieg calls for abolishing death penalty The Hill's Morning Report - GOP balks at Trump border closure 2020 Dems audition for Al Sharpton's support MORE (D) — said they would sign the bill into law.
Meanwhile, Jackson Lee’s bill has picked up support in Congress, including from Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiOvernight Energy: Interior pick heads toward Senate confirmation | Dems want probe into nominee's role on pesticide report | House climate panel holds first hearing Democrats seize on Mueller-Barr friction Pelosi announces lawsuit to block Trump's emergency declaration MORE (D-Calif.). While it would form a commission to study the issue of reparations, it does not call for black Americans to receive payments.
"But let me also say this: I think that what we need to do ... is to pay real attention to the most distressed communities in America," Sanders said. "We have got to use 10 percent of all federal funds to make sure that kids who need it get the education, get the jobs, get the environmental protection that they need and that would be a major focus of my efforts."
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro knocked Sanders last month for saying there were better ways to address the issue than "just writing out a check."
Sanders referred to legislation by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), a Congressional Black Caucus member and the third-ranking House Democrat, that would require federal programs to direct at least 10 percent of their funds to communities where at least 20 percent of the population has lived below the poverty line for at least the past 30 years.
Clyburn and Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerMore than 30 Senate Dems ask Trump to reconsider Central American aid cuts Buttigieg calls for abolishing death penalty The Hill's Morning Report - Can Joe Biden turn the page? MORE (D-N.J.), who is also running for the Democratic presidential nomination, introduced legislation this week that would expand the 10-20-30 model to apply to a broader set of federal accounts.
Sanders has previously come under criticism for his comments on reparations.
"However, it’s interesting to me that when it comes to 'Medicare for all,' health care, you know, the response there has been, ‘We need to write a big check.’ That when it comes to tuition-free or debt-free college, the answer has been that we need to write a big check," Castro told CNN.
Mike Lillis contributed.
Tags Sheila Jackson Lee John Hickenlooper Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders Kamala Harris Nancy Pelosi Cory Booker