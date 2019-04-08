Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations

By Jordain Carney - 04/08/19 12:52 PM EDT
 
 
"This bill is a way of addressing head-on the persistence of racism, white supremacy, and implicit racial bias in our country. It will bring together the best minds to study the issue and propose solutions that will finally begin to right the economic scales of past harms and make sure we are a country where all dignity and humanity is affirmed," Booker said in a statement. 
 
The bill would mirror legislation introduced in the House by Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSheila Jackson LeeBooker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Sanders backs bill creating reparations study commission The Hill's Morning Report - Can Joe Biden turn the page? MORE (D-Texas). Booker's office said Monday that he would formally file text of the legislation "shortly," but that the bill would form a commission tasked with studying the "impact of slavery and continuing discrimination against African-Americans" and making recommendations on reparation proposals for descendants of slaves.
 
“I am pleased that Senator Booker has introduced a Senate Companion to H.R. 40. I salute his dedication to elevating the discussion of reparations and reparatory justice, and look forward to the dialogue that this issue engenders on and off Capitol Hill," Jackson Lee added in a statement on Monday.
 
 

Jackson Lee’s bill has picked up support in Congress, including from Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiBooker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Pelosi: Dems need to unite around 'boldest common denominator' This week: Democrats revive net neutrality fight MORE (D-Calif.). While it would form a commission to study the issue of reparations, it does not call for black Americans to receive payments.

Booker has also teamed up with Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) to expand the "10-20-30" model to apply to a broader set of federal accounts.
 
The formula requires that federal programs to direct at least 10 percent of their funds to communities where at least 20 percent of the population has lived below the poverty line for at least the past 30 years.
