Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-N.J.) said on Monday that he will introduce legislation creating a commission to study the issue of granting reparations to African-Americans.
The bill would mirror legislation introduced in the House by Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSheila Jackson LeeBooker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Sanders backs bill creating reparations study commission The Hill's Morning Report - Can Joe Biden turn the page? MORE (D-Texas). Booker's office said Monday that he would formally file text of the legislation "shortly," but that the bill would form a commission tasked with studying the "impact of slavery and continuing discrimination against African-Americans" and making recommendations on reparation proposals for descendants of slaves.
“I am pleased that Senator Booker has introduced a Senate Companion to H.R. 40. I salute his dedication to elevating the discussion of reparations and reparatory justice, and look forward to the dialogue that this issue engenders on and off Capitol Hill," Jackson Lee added in a statement on Monday.
Booker's legislation comes as the issue of reparations for descendants of slaves has become a topic of debate among his fellow 2020 Democratic primary candidates, including Sens. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Dem senators call for Trump to restore release for pregnant migrants MORE (D-Mass.).
Several 2020 candidates, including Harris, former Rep. Beto O'RourkeRobert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBooker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Booker campaign says it raised more than million in first quarter 2020 candidates will have to navigate Dem voters' age divide, says analyst MORE (R-Texas) and Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSanders set for five-state Midwestern swing Sanders to roll out updated 'Medicare for all' proposal Wednesday Booker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations MORE (I-Vt.), said while speaking at the National Action Network event last week that they would sign a bill forming a reparation study commission into law if they become president.
Jackson Lee’s bill has picked up support in Congress, including from Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiBooker to introduce bill to form study commission on reparations Pelosi: Dems need to unite around 'boldest common denominator' This week: Democrats revive net neutrality fight MORE (D-Calif.). While it would form a commission to study the issue of reparations, it does not call for black Americans to receive payments.
Booker has also teamed up with Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) to expand the "10-20-30" model to apply to a broader set of federal accounts.
The formula requires that federal programs to direct at least 10 percent of their funds to communities where at least 20 percent of the population has lived below the poverty line for at least the past 30 years.
