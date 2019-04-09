Booker introduces bill to form reparations study commission

Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations The Hill's Morning Report - The fallout after Trump ousts top DHS officials MORE (D-N.J.) filed legislation on Tuesday that would form a commission to study the issue of granting reparations to African-Americans.
Booker had previously announced that he would be filing legislation, arguing that some of the country's "bedrock domestic policies" have "systematically excluded blacks."
Booker's office said on Tuesday evening that the Democratic senator, who is a member of the Judiciary Committee, had formally filed the bill.
The issue of reparations has become a topic of debate in the Democratic presidential primary.
Several 2020 candidates, including Sens. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations The Hill's Morning Report - The fallout after Trump ousts top DHS officials MORE (D-Calif.) and Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersDems unveil anti-workplace harassment bill Obama had it right — a circular firing squad is on the way Biden tops 2020 Dems after week of accusations MORE (I-Vt.), pledged last week while speaking at the National Action Network convention that they would sign a bill forming a reparation study commission if they win the White House next year.