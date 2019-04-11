Manchin says he supports Collins reelection 

By Bob Cusack - 04/11/19 03:25 PM EDT
 
 
It is highly unusual for a member of one party to formally support a politician on the other side of the aisle. But Manchin and Collins have worked together on a number of issues over the years. Both are also centrists who have bucked their parties. 
 
Manchin made the remarks in an interview for C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” program. The show will air Friday at 10 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. 
 
Collins hasn’t formally announced her reelection campaign but is expected to do so. She will be a Democratic target in 2020, largely because of her support for Supreme Court Justice Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughGiuliani slams Nadler for 'diarrhea of the mouth,' 'lack of judiciousness' Hatch warns 'dangerous' idea of court packing could hurt religious liberty Candace Owens clip becomes most watched C-SPAN Twitter video from a House hearing MORE. Manchin also backed Kavanaugh. 
 
Developing 
Tags Brett Kavanaugh Susan Collins Joe Manchin