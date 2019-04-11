Manchin says he supports Collins reelection 

Sen. Joe ManchinJoseph (Joe) ManchinCongress is ready to tackle climate change Overnight Energy: Bipartisan Senate group seeks more funding for carbon capture technology | Dems want documents on Interior pick's lobbying work | Officials push to produce more electric vehicle batteries in US Bipartisan senators want 'highest possible' funding for carbon capture technology MORE (D-W.Va.) said Thursday he would support Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsOn The Money — Presented by Job Creators Network — Treasury misses Dem deadline on Trump tax returns | Senate GOP opposition to Cain grows | Dems challenge bank CEOs on post-crisis reforms Senate GOP opposition to Cain grows Bipartisan senators offer bill to expand electric vehicle tax credit MORE’s (R-Maine) reelection bid in 2020 and even offered to campaign for her in Maine.
It is highly unusual for a member of one party to formally support a politician on the other side of the aisle. But Manchin and Collins have worked together on a number of issues over the years. Both are also centrists who have bucked their parties.
Manchin made the remarks in an interview for C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” program. The show will air Friday at 10 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
Collins hasn’t formally announced her reelection campaign but is expected to do so. She will be a Democratic target in 2020, largely because of her support for Supreme Court Justice Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughGiuliani slams Nadler for 'diarrhea of the mouth,' 'lack of judiciousness' Hatch warns 'dangerous' idea of court packing could hurt religious liberty Candace Owens clip becomes most watched C-SPAN Twitter video from a House hearing MORE. Manchin also backed Kavanaugh.
Developing