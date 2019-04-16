Sanders defends Omar, but says she has to do 'better job' speaking to Jewish community

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (I-Vt.) late Monday defended Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHillicon Valley: Mueller report coming Thursday | YouTube adds 9/11 info to Notre Dame fire video | New details on case against Assange | Thousands sign petition to ban Trump on social media | Conservatives side with big tech in GOP fight Dems rally behind Omar as Trump escalates attacks It's time for a 'Congressional Jewish Caucus' MORE (D-Minn.) against “outrageous, racist” attacks, but said the freshman lawmaker has to “do maybe a better job in speaking to the Jewish community.”

“Hold it, hold it, hold it,” Sanders said at a Fox News town hall when moderator Bret Baier called him a “staunch supporter” of the embattled congresswoman, who has been accused of using anti-Semitic tropes. “I’ve talked to Ilhan about twice in my life. I respect her, but this is what I do support — I support a Muslim member of Congress not to be attacked every single day in outrageous, racist remarks.”

Baier asked the 2020 presidential candidate, who would become the first Jewish president, if he understands why Jewish Americans might have a problem with some of Omar’s remarks on Israel.

“I do understand, but I think that is not quite right,” Sanders said. “I think that Ilhan has got to do maybe a better job in speaking to the Jewish community.”

Sanders noted that his Jewish family was “devastated” by Adolf Hitler during the Holocaust.

"I will do everything in my power, and I hope that every member of Congress will fight not only anti-Semitism, but racism and anti-Muslim activity so that we create a nondiscriminatory society," Sanders said. "But it is not anti-Semitic to be critical of a right-wing government in Israel. That is not anti-Semitic."

President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' French officials reject Trump suggestion to use 'flying water tankers' on Notre Dame fire Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE has repeatedly criticized Omar for her comments about U.S.-Israeli ties and recently went after the first-term Democrat's remarks about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Trump on Friday tweeted a video showing images of the Twin Towers burning edited with a clip of Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, giving a speech last month.

Omar said during that speech at the Council on American-Islamic Relations that CAIR was founded because "some people did something" and Muslims "were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

Omar said in a statement on Sunday that she's faced a spike in death threats, including many directly referencing the video posted by Trump.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPaul Ryan joins University of Notre Dame faculty Dems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day Dems rally behind Omar as Trump escalates attacks MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday that she has asked Capitol Police to monitor Omar’s safety amid Trump’s renewed attacks. A man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly threatening to murder the congresswoman.