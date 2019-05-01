Warren calls for Barr to resign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: New Hampshire voters concerned about Warren's electability Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms Biden cements spot as 2020 front-runner MORE (D-Mass.) said on Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrMueller twice asked Barr to release report's key findings Read: Mueller's letter to Barr William Barr should be scrutinized on his record rather than rhetoric MORE should resign over his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s report.

"AG Barr is a disgrace, and his alarming efforts to suppress the Mueller report show that he's not a credible head of federal law enforcement. He should resign," Warren, who is seeking her party's presidential nomination, said in a tweet.

Warren’s calls for Barr to resign came as he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his handling of the report on Mueller’s investigation on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, also a Democratic 2020 White House hopeful, have also called for Barr to step down.

The attorney general is facing fierce political blowback over a letter, which was first reported on Tuesday evening by The Washington Post, that Mueller sent Barr saying his March 24 memo did not "capture the context, nature, and substance" of his findings on Russia's election interference and the Trump campaign.

"There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations," Mueller wrote in the letter, according to the Post.

Though a Department of Justice spokesperson said Mueller told Barr that nothing in his memo was “inaccurate or misleading,” Democrats have seized on Mueller’s letter as an example of Barr misrepresenting the contents of Mueller’s report.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted Barr from the Senate floor as "awful" at this job.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) also demanded on Tuesday night that Barr resign.

"For anyone out there who still doubted it, Mueller's letter shows that Attorney General Barr has always been the chief propagandist for President Trump," Van Hollen tweeted. "His four page letter totally misled Congress and the public. He should resign immediately."