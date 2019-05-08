Klobuchar pressures Barr, Mueller for more information on special counsel's findings

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHouse Dems encouraging members to appear on Fox News Schumer: McConnell trying to 'whitewash' Mueller report findings Kamala Harris calls for scrapping Trump tax law: 'Get rid of the whole thing' MORE (D-Minn.) is pressing both Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrDOJ threatens executive privilege over Mueller report if Dems carry out contempt vote Nadler threatens McGahn with contempt over failure to turn over documents McConnell: Dems have 'Trump derangement syndrome' amid Barr fight MORE and special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE for more information about the report into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“We need more information from both Special Counsel Mueller and Attorney General Barr following last week’s Senate hearing and the release of the Special Counsel’s report,” Klobuchar, a 2020 presidential candidate, said in a statement.

“The Attorney General’s mischaracterizations of the redacted report’s findings have raised more questions than they have answered. The American people deserve a Justice Department that is committed to the impartial administration of justice and I will continue to press for answers on their behalf,” she noted.

In her letter to Mueller, Klobuchar requested further information on his interactions with Barr after the special counsel sent his report to the Department of Justice.

The request comes after Mueller wrote a letter to Barr on March 27 expressing concerns about the attorney general's four-page summary of the report. The Justice Department eventually released a redacted version of the full report.

Klobuchar submitted a number of questions, including whether Mueller agreed with Barr’s characterization of the report and the conduct of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortWhite House orders McGahn to defy House subpoena Adam Sandler's 'Opera Man' returns to 'SNL' to mock 'I make-a the wall' Trump CNN's Jake Tapper: Trump's claims that campaign 'rebuffed' Russian outreach are 'a lie' MORE and former White House counsel Don McGahn during the course of the investigation.

The senator also made public questions she had sent to Barr, including about whether the special counsel had reviewed President Trump Donald John TrumpDOJ threatens executive privilege over Mueller report if Dems carry out contempt vote Trump touts 'BIG FIREWORKS' returning to Mt. Rushmore for July 4 Trump taps ex-State spokeswoman Heather Nauert to help oversee White House fellowships MORE’s tax returns and Trump Organization’s financial statements, and whether Barr believed the findings of the report constituted evidence that Trump obstructed justice during the investigation.

Russian cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns during the 2016 presidential election were also a focus of Klobuchar’s questions to Barr.

Klobuchar asked whether the Justice Department had notified all the voting technology companies that were targeted by Russia in 2016, and what steps were being taken by the Justice Department to prevent this type of attack on election infrastructure during future elections.

Additionally, Klobuchar asked Barr about the 3,500 Facebook advertisements purchased by the Russian Internet Research Agency in 2016, and what steps the Justice Department is taking to ensure this does not happen again.

Klobuchar, along with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamWebb: When to fight Dems want Justice IG to investigate Barr Overnight Health Care: Trump wants HHS to help Florida with drug imports | Graham calls inaction on drug prices 'unacceptable' | Abortion battles heat up with Kavanaugh on Supreme Court MORE (R-S.C.) and Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerHillicon Valley: Dem bill would fine credit agencies for breaches | Facebook's Sandberg meets senators on privacy | Baltimore hit with ransomware attack | Dems demand NSA update on surveillance program Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg meets with senators on privacy Dems propose fining credit agencies for data breaches MORE (D-Va.), reintroduced the Honest Ads Act on Wednesday. The bill is intended to mitigate foreign threats to U.S. elections by increasing the transparency of political advertisements on social media platforms.