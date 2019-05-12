Schumer urging Pompeo to warn Putin of consequences if Russia interferes in election

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoGuaidó asks for 'direct communication' with U.S. military Trump Jr. subpoena spotlights GOP split over Russia probes Uyghurs are being persecuted in China — US must protect them MORE must warn Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinCheney, Omar reignite Twitter feud History will judge sycophantic Republicans harshly Russian agent Butina: I don't know if there's 'one grand giant plan' by Russians in US MORE against meddling in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerCall Trump's tax cut what it was: Keynesian Trump will 'hang tough' on China, political fallout be damned Do Democrats really want to see the unredacted special counsel report? MORE (D-N.Y.) urged on Sunday.

“During your meeting with Vladimir Putin, it is critical that you warn him that any action to interfere in our elections will be met with an immediate and robust response,” Schumer wrote in a letter to Pompeo.

“President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker backpedals after comparing Warren's Facebook proposal to Trump Booker: 'Thoughts and prayers' after gun violence are 'bullshit' Mike Pence tells Liberty University graduates to prepare to be 'shunned,' 'ridiculed' for being a Christian MORE’s approach to dealing with President Putin, especially on this vital issue, must change. I urge you to make absolutely clear to President Putin that interference in U.S. elections will not be tolerated.”

Pompeo is set to meet with Putin on Tuesday, the first major meeting of an administration official and the Russian president since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s report, which documented extensive Russian efforts to disrupt and interfere in the 2016 election.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has also warned that the U.S. government should be prepared for another attack on American election systems in 2020.

“In recent weeks, the American people have heard yet again that Vladimir Putin directed a ‘sweeping and systematic’ attack on our democracy,” Schumer wrote.

“Even more recently, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the American people that the Russian efforts in the 2018 elections were just a dress rehearsal for 2020 and that we should be prepared for another active measures campaign to attack our election systems. Director Wray’s remarks should send a chill down all of our spines.”

Schumer last week was critical of Trump over his call with Putin after Trump said the two did not discuss Moscow’s efforts to interfere in U.S. elections.

"Instead of pressing Putin on the #MuellerReport's extensive evidence that Russia hacked our elections, They gossiped about Fox News conspiracy theories?" Schumer tweeted Friday night. "Trump’s priorities are appalling and undermine democracy."

Trump has routinely appeared skeptical of the intelligence community’s unanimous consensus that Moscow interfered in the 2016 race.