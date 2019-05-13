Warren vows to pick ex-public school teacher as Education secretary

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHealth care, climate change top issues for Iowans ahead of caucuses: analysis Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 31 points in South Carolina MORE (D-Mass.) vowed on Monday that she will pick a former public school teacher to lead the Department of Education if she wins the White House in 2020.

"In a Warren administration, we'll have a secretary of Education who is committed to public education. In fact, I'll double down on that: I will only appoint for secretary of Education someone who has been a public school teacher," Warren said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.

Warren, a former law professor, is one of several Democrats running for the White House in 2020 and looking for ways to differentiate themselves in the crowded field. Education groups have been a potent area for Democrats, with two of the largest teacher unions, the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers, donating heavily to Democrats and progressives.

"But that shouldn't be any surprise. She doesn't really believe in public education," Warren said in the video.

Warren added in an email to supporters that DeVos "is the worst Secretary of Education we've seen. She and her team are up to their eyeballs in conflicts of interest. Instead of championing our students, they protect for-profit colleges that break the law and cheat them."

Warren in the video sought to contrast the individual she will pick if she wins the White House with Trump's secretary, saying there needed to be "structural change."

"You know, we need someone who understands firsthand the needs of our students, the needs of our teachers, the needs of our schools, the needs of our districts, the needs of our communities," she said. "That's how we build a future for all of our kids."