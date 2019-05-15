Progressive group targets Susan Collins over Trump judicial pick

ADVERTISEMENT

"Trump nominee Wendy Vitter wants to shut down Planned Parenthood. So why would Senator Susan Collins vote for her?" the ad says.

The ad is part of a larger effort by Demand Justice to educate voters on senators' positions when it comes to Trump's judicial picks, most of whom are considered anathema to the party's progressive base.

The Senate is expected to vote on Vitter's nomination on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Collins didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the GOP senator has decided how to vote on Vitter's nomination.

Brian Fallon, the executive director for Demand Justice, noted that the vote on Vitter's nomination will come just days after the Alabama Senate passed legislation that bans nearly all abortions in the state. The measure has since been sent to Gov. Kay Ivey's (R) desk and is expected to be signed into law.