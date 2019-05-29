Democrats blast McConnell for saying Republicans would fill a 2020 Supreme Court vacancy

Democrats are slamming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell says Republicans would fill 2020 Supreme Court vacancy GOP candidate expects Roy Moore to announce Senate bid in June The Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure MORE after the Kentucky Republican said Tuesday that Republicans would fill a Supreme Court seat in 2020 if one became open.

McConnell was asked by an attendee during a speech at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce public policy luncheon in Kentucky what his position would be on filling a Supreme Court seat during 2020 if a justice died.

"Oh, we'd fill it," McConnell said to laughter from the audience.

Democrats quickly blasted the Senate majority leader after Tuesday's comments.

McConnell sparked ire in 2016 when he refused to give a hearing or a vote to Merrick Garland, then-President Obama's pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerMcConnell says Republicans would fill 2020 Supreme Court vacancy Tackling climate change: How lawmakers are facing environmental injustice No agreement on budget caps in sight ahead of Memorial Day recess MORE (D-N.Y.) called his Republican counterpart a "hypocrite" after the statement.

"Seriously it’s no surprise.@SenateMajLdr McConnell lives for GOP judges because he knows the GOP agenda is so radical & unpopular they can only achieve it in courts," he wrote.

"Anyone who believes he’d ever allow confirmation of a Dem President's nominee for SCOTUS is fooling themselves," Schumer added.

Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro also criticized the Republican leader, saying that if he were elected president, he would make an appointment when the Senate was in recess if his nominee was not considered. Recess appointments are eventually considered by the Senate.

"We’ve known all along how hypocritical the @senatemajldr is. But his shamelessness at stealing a Supreme Court seat is appalling," Castro wrote.

"As President, I will work with the entire Senate to get my appointments confirmed, but won’t hesitate to make a recess appointment to the Court if the Senate refuses to consider my nominee," he added.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure Top Dem blasts Trump as 'fake leader of the free world' Pro-trade group targets Democratic leadership in push for new NAFTA MORE (D-N.Y.), who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, accused Republicans of stealing a Supreme Court seat in 2016.

The 2020 presidential election is seeing emphasis placed on the Supreme Court after President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE has been able to fill two seats on the high court since taking office.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeOregon House unanimously votes to require schools to teach about the Holocaust The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race Democratic candidates should counter Trump's foreign policy MORE (D), who is also running for president in 2020, renewed his call to end the filibuster after McConnell's comment.

Another 2020 Democratic hopeful, Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell: I may be 'another white guy' but 'I know when to pass the mic' The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race 2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs MORE (Calif.), criticized McConnell, tweeting, "In Mitch McConnell’s version of 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,' Mr. Smith is primaried and the boys never get their campsite," referencing the 1939 film.

The appointment of Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughHigh court sidesteps major ruling on abortion McConnell says Republicans would fill 2020 Supreme Court vacancy Pavlich: Where is the media's explanation for Avenatti? MORE to the bench gave the court a firm conservative majority after the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was often the swing vote.

The composition of the Supreme Court has become increasingly discussed in recent weeks as a series of states passed laws restricting abortion rights. One, in Alabama, bans almost all abortions and could pose a direct legal challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.