2020 debates complicate Senate plans for vote on Trump's war authority

Senators are jostling over when to vote on an amendment to a mammoth defense bill that would restrict President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE's ability to take military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They want to vote but they also want to be present, so they have to make a decision and the easiest out for them is to choose Friday, which bothers me because I had other plans on Friday," Inhofe said.

Democrats have demanded a vote on the amendment from Kaine and Udall, which would block Trump from using government funds to carry out military actions without congressional approval.

Schumer argued earlier this week that the vote should take place after the presidential debates, arguing that the fight over Iran is important enough that the whole body should be allowed to be here.

He added on Wednesday that both sides are still talking.

Asked about the accusations from Republicans that he wants a Friday vote, he argued that the vote couldn't take place Wednesday or Thursday because some senators will be absent.

"We can't have the vote Wednesday or Thursday because members are at the debate and that won't be a full Senate, so we're trying to work all this out," Schumer told reporters during a brief hallway interview.

The Senate is expected to hold a vote Wednesday afternoon to advance the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which the Iran proposal is being offered as an amendment to.

Schumer didn't tell reporters if Democrats would support moving forward on the NDAA without an amendment vote time locked in. The caucus has mulled blocking progress on the NDAA without a deal on holding an Iran vote.