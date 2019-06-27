McConnell on Democratic criticism: 'I plead guilty'

By Jordain Carney - 06/27/19 10:46 AM EDT
 
McConnell on Democratic criticism: 'I plead guilty'
© Greg Nash
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi: Congress will receive election security briefing in July Adam Scott calls on McConnell to take down 'Parks & Rec' gif Trump says he spoke to Pelosi, McConnell on border package MORE (R-Ky.) is embracing his role as antagonist of the Democratic presidential debates. 
 
"Being criticized for stopping the liberal agenda and confirming conservatives judges, I love it," McConnell told a small group of reporters on Thursday, asked about the criticism of him during the first Democratic debate on Wednesday night in Miami. 
 
He added that "the things they are criticizing me for, I plead guilty to." 
 
McConnell's comments come as he's leaned into his role as the "Grim Reaper" for progressive policies, including "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal.
ADVERTISEMENT
 
"If I'm still the majority leader in the Senate think of me as the Grim Reaper. None of that stuff is going to pass," McConnell said in April while speaking to community leaders in Owensboro, Ky.
 
McConnell, who is up for reelection, was mentioned by name several times on Wednesday night, including when Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (D-Mass.) was asked if she had a "plan" to deal with McConnell if he remains majority leader in 2021. 
 
"Short of a Democratic majority in the Senate, you better understand the fight still goes on. It starts in the White House and it means that everybody we energize in 2020 stays on the front lines come January 2021," Warren said.
 
Warren and McConnell have locked horns, including in 2017 when Republicans voted to temporarily block Warren from speaking on the Senate floor after she gave a speech critical of then-Sen. Jeff SessionsJefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsAttorney General Barr plays bagpipes at conference Roy Moore trails Republican field in Alabama Trump: Appointing Sessions was my biggest mistake MORE (R-Ala.). The back-and-forth gave rise to the "she persisted" phrase, because McConnell said Warren "was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharPelosi: Congress will receive election security briefing in July 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (Minn.), the top Democrat on the Senate Rules Committee, also blamed McConnell during Wednesday night's Democratic debate for blocking election security bills. Legislation to bolster the nation's elections has hit a wall amid pushback from Senate Republicans and the White House despite special counsel Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) Swan MuellerTop Republican considered Mueller subpoena to box in Democrats Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE's report. 

And Washington Gov. Jay InsleeJay Robert InsleeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate 150 young activists to camp out at DNC for climate debate MORE said he would deal with climate change by "taking away the filibuster from Mitch McConnell.”

Tags Elizabeth Warren Mitch McConnell Robert Mueller Jeff Sessions Amy Klobuchar Jay Inslee