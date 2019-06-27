McConnell on Democratic criticism: 'I plead guilty'

Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharPelosi: Congress will receive election security briefing in July 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (Minn.), the top Democrat on the Senate Rules Committee, also blamed McConnell during Wednesday night's Democratic debate for blocking election security bills. Legislation to bolster the nation's elections has hit a wall amid pushback from Senate Republicans and the White House despite special counsel Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) Swan MuellerTop Republican considered Mueller subpoena to box in Democrats Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE's report.
And Washington Gov. Jay InsleeJay Robert InsleeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate 150 young activists to camp out at DNC for climate debate MORE said he would deal with climate change by "taking away the filibuster from Mitch McConnell.”