McConnell on Democratic criticism: 'I plead guilty'

"Being criticized for stopping the liberal agenda and confirming conservatives judges, I love it," McConnell told a small group of reporters on Thursday, asked about the criticism of him during the first Democratic debate on Wednesday night in Miami.

He added that "the things they are criticizing me for, I plead guilty to."

ADVERTISEMENT McConnell's comments come as he's leaned into his role as the "Grim Reaper" for progressive policies, including "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal.

"If I'm still the majority leader in the Senate think of me as the Grim Reaper. None of that stuff is going to pass," McConnell said in April while speaking to community leaders in Owensboro, Ky.

Senate Majority Leader(R-Ky.) is embracing his role as antagonist of the Democratic presidential debates."Short of a Democratic majority in the Senate, you better understand the fight still goes on. It starts in the White House and it means that everybody we energize in 2020 stays on the front lines come January 2021," Warren said.