Susan Collins says she doesn't regret Kavanaugh vote 'in the least'

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden looks to rebound after tough week Maine parents stage 'play date protests' in Susan Collins's offices to oppose migrant detention centers Democrat challenging Collins raises M in first week MORE (R-Maine) said she does not regret her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughRuth Bader Ginsburg reveals 'secret' to an equal marriage Democratic group raises more than .1 million against McConnell The Hill's 12:30 Report: Democrats take Trump tax return fight to the courts MORE, despite the vote becoming a key issue among Democrats hoping to unseat her when she is up for reelection next year.

“I do not regret my vote in the least,” she said in an interview with The New York Times published Saturday.

Collins cited Kavanaugh’s abortion record during his tenure on the high court.

Though he voted to uphold a Louisiana law restricting abortion access, he declined to take up a case that posed a threat to Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.

The Maine Republican has become a top target for Democrats looking to flip Senate seats in 2020 following her vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the high court last October. She recently gained a formidable Senate challenger in Sara Gideon, the Democratic Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, who has targeted Collins over her backing of Kavanaugh.

“At one point, maybe Sen. Collins was different, but she doesn’t seem that way anymore: taking over a million dollars from drug companies and the insurance industry and voting to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court,” Gideon said in her campaign announcement.

Collins, who has been in the Senate since 1997, has sought to defend her reputation as a moderate amid an intense effort by progressives to recruit candidates to challenge her.

“I’m an important voice for the nation in an increasingly polarized environment,” she told the Times. “There are so few members left in the center.”

“It’s ironic to me that I am among [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerThe national security risk no one is talking about GOP senator presses Instagram, Facebook over alleged bias in content recommendations Luis Alvarez, 9/11 first responder who testified alongside Jon Stewart, dies MORE's [D-N.Y.] top targets when there is no one who works more across the aisle,” she added.

Betsy Sweet, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018, and Bre Kidman, an attorney, are also challenging Collins for her seat.