Harris, Ocasio-Cortez pitch bill to increase housing assistance for individuals with criminal record

In addition to adding restrictions on how individuals are able to be evicted, the bill would increase the level of evidence required to screen public housing assistance applicants or evict current tenants based on criminal activity.

If an individual is evicted or blocked from getting housing because of criminal activity the bill would also require they are given "adequate written notice" and the ability to appeal the decision.

The bill is backed by roughly two dozen groups including the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Human Rights Watch and the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Supporters argue that increasing the ability of formerly incarcerated individuals to find stable housing will help reduce recidivism rates.