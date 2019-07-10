Harris, Ocasio-Cortez pitch bill to increase housing assistance for individuals with criminal record

© Getty Images
Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisGabbard defends Biden as Harris defends non-mandatory bussing Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Democrats are too far left to win Middle America MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 White House hopeful, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezTwo Republicans sue Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter blocks Overnight Defense: Drama over 3B House defense bill | Democratic tensions threaten to snag legislation | White House threatens veto | US, Taliban talks end with 'roadmap for peace' Dem tensions snag defense bill MORE (D-N.Y.) are introducing legislation aimed at making it easier for individuals with criminal records to get federal housing assistance and limit evictions.
The bill, named the Fair Chance at Housing Act, would ban tenants from being evicted after one incident of criminal activity and over the activities of guests.
“Too many people become involved in our criminal justice system and serve their time only to return home to face additional barriers to employment, education, and housing. ...By requiring a higher standard of evidence and a more holistic review process, we are taking a significant step toward giving Americans a fair chance to succeed," Harris said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
In addition to adding restrictions on how individuals are able to be evicted, the bill would increase the level of evidence required to screen public housing assistance applicants or evict current tenants based on criminal activity.
If an individual is evicted or blocked from getting housing because of criminal activity the bill would also require they are given "adequate written notice" and the ability to appeal the decision.
"This bill will assist the Public Housing Authorities but, perhaps more importantly, it will help people who have been incarcerated rebuild their lives after they have paid their debt to society. It will also go a long way to ensure that families are not punished for the poor or criminal actions of a single family member," the NAACP's Hilary O. Shelton said in a statement.
In addition to making it easier for previously incarcerated individuals to get housing, the bill would restrict when drug and alcohol tests can be used and authorize $10 million in funding for homeless service providers.
The bill comes as criminal justice reform has also emerged as an issue during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, with several candidates offering reform proposals.
Harris rolled out legislation earlier this year to boost funding for public defenders, while fellow presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has backed giving inmates the right to vote and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced a bill to build off of last year’s bipartisan criminal justice and sentencing reform effort.
Ocasio-Cortez also previously questioned Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben CarsonBenjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonOn The Money: House Democrats sue Treasury for Trump tax returns | Trump announces Fed board nominees | Dems press Carson over HUD hire who authored controversial posts on race | Consumer groups look to block Facebook cryptocurrency Democrats press Carson after HUD hires aide who authored racist blog posts Mellman: Are primary debates different? MORE on the so-called "one strike" and "no fault" rules — under which an individual could be evicted for one instance of criminal activity or because of the actions of guests — during a House Financial Services Committee hearing earlier this year.
“You yourself asked for a case-by-case consideration. Should that case-by-case consideration be codified in federal law instead of having blanket, one-strike or no-fault policies?” she continued.
--This report was updated at 6:19 a.m.