Trump nominees meet fiercest opposition from Warren, Sanders, Gillibrand

The senators who are most likely to reject President Trump Donald John TrumpIn 1710 the Brits impeached an orange-haired populist — It did not go well Philadelphia mayor posts photo of Rapinoe atop City Hall: 'Equal pay now!' Social media summit highlights partisan approaches on tech MORE's nominees are the very ones who want to challenge him in 2020.

The Hill's review of 2 ½ years of vote totals shows Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez's racism charge shows Pelosi at risk of being devoured by the revolution House Democrat on O'Rourke: 'I wouldn't count him out yet' Overnight Energy: EPA expands use of pesticide it considers 'highly toxic' to bees | House passes defense bill with measure targeting 'forever chemicals' | Five things to watch as Barry barrels through the Gulf MORE (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Energy: EPA expands use of pesticide it considers 'highly toxic' to bees | House passes defense bill with measure targeting 'forever chemicals' | Five things to watch as Barry barrels through the Gulf Three things to watch for at Netroots Nation The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic infighting threatens 2020 unity MORE (D-N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez's racism charge shows Pelosi at risk of being devoured by the revolution House Democrat on O'Rourke: 'I wouldn't count him out yet' Overnight Energy: EPA expands use of pesticide it considers 'highly toxic' to bees | House passes defense bill with measure targeting 'forever chemicals' | Five things to watch as Barry barrels through the Gulf MORE (I-Vt.) voted against more Trump nominees than any other senator.

At the same time, Republicans voted virtually in lockstep for Trump's nominees; the average GOP senator backed 99 percent of his picks, and the one who went rogue most often — Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulLawyer: Flynn will keep cooperating after co-conspirator revelations Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act exposes Silicon Valley's hollow diversity slogans Meet the key Senate player in GOP fight over Saudi Arabia MORE (R-Ky.) — still voted to confirm 93 percent of his nominees.

Trump's picks to fill positions in his administration and the judiciary illustrate an increasingly partisan divide in the Senate between Republicans who vote to confirm almost every nominee and Democrats who reject the vast majority.

The average Democrat has voted to confirm just 38 percent of Trump's nominees.

And that number has been falling in recent months.

In the 115th Congress, the average Democrat backed roughly 39 percent of Trump's nominees. In the first six months of the 116th Congress, that number fell to 34 percent, according to data provided by Quorum Analytics, a public affairs data firm.

This year, leading the charge against Trump's nominees are many of the candidates who are running against him in 2020.

Warren and Gillibrand have voted in favor of just 11 percent of Trump's nominees over the last 2 ½ years. The two Democrats have voted to confirm only six of his judicial nominees — all in the 115th Congress. This year, they have voted to confirm just three of Trump's nominees, including two members of the Export-Import Bank and a member of the Federal Highway Administration.

Sanders has voted to confirm only 12 percent of Trump's nominees, but he has not voted to confirm a single Trump nominee this year. Sanders even opposed the three nominees Warren and Gillibrand voted to confirm.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez's racism charge shows Pelosi at risk of being devoured by the revolution Racial politics roil Democratic Party House Democrat on O'Rourke: 'I wouldn't count him out yet' MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerRacial politics roil Democratic Party The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic infighting threatens 2020 unity Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field in South Carolina by 21 points MORE (D-N.J.) have voted in favor of 17 percent and 15 percent of Trump's nominees, respectively. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic infighting threatens 2020 unity Klobuchar unveils plan to help Alzheimer's patients, caregivers Dem senators demand GOP judicial group discloses donors MORE (D-Minn.) has voted to confirm 38 percent of those nominees, putting her in line with the average Senate Democrat.

But in what may be a sign of just how important opposing Trump is to the Democratic base, Klobuchar's voting record changed noticeably in the run-up to her decision to enter the presidential field. In the 115th Congress, she voted to confirm 84 of Trump's 180 nominees, or about 47 percent. In this Congress, she has voted to confirm fewer than one in 10 nominees.

"For people who seek the nomination, opposing Trump and in particular conservative judges will be a positive for party activists," said Sarah Binder, a political scientist at George Washington University and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetGeorge Will says Democrats should nominate Bennet to beat Trump in 2020 Andrew Yang raises .8 million in second quarter Democratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out MORE (D-Colo.), another 2020 contender, has voted to confirm half of Trump's nominees, more than all but seven other members of the Democratic caucus.

Those seven members who have voted to confirm more than half of Trump's nominees reflect the centrist flank, whose ranks were thinned in 2018 when former Sens. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampMcConnell's Democratic challenger McGrath backtracks on Kavanaugh comments McConnell's Democratic challenger says she likely would have voted for Kavanaugh On The Money: Anticipation builds for Trump, Xi sitdown | Pressure on Trump for trade breakthrough | Democrats at debate rip Trump approach to China MORE (D-N.D.), Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillFeds allow campaigns to accept discounted cybersecurity services GOP frets over nightmare scenario for Senate primaries McConnell's Democratic challenger McGrath backtracks on Kavanaugh comments MORE (D-Mo.) and Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyGOP frets over nightmare scenario for Senate primaries McConnell's Democratic challenger McGrath backtracks on Kavanaugh comments McConnell's Democratic challenger says she likely would have voted for Kavanaugh MORE (D-Ind.) all lost their reelection bids.

The centrist coalition is anchored by two Democrats who won reelection in red states last year: Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinKentucky Democrat says primary challenge to McGrath 'might be helpful' McConnell's Democratic challenger McGrath backtracks on Kavanaugh comments Manchin pushes to withhold funding for 2026 World Cup until US women's team gets equal pay MORE (D-W.Va.) and Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi looks to squash fight with progressives Democratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out Harris, Schatz have highest percentage of non-white staff among Senate Democrats MORE (D-Mont.). Manchin has voted to approve three-quarters of Trump's nominees. Tester has voted for 55 percent of those nominees.

A new member, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), has so far voted to approve two-thirds of Trump's nominees.

Sens. Angus King Angus Stanley KingOvernight Defense: Woman accusing general of sexual assault willing to testify | Joint Chiefs pick warns against early Afghan withdrawal | Tensions rise after Iran tries to block British tanker Trump Joint Chiefs pick: Early Afghanistan withdrawal would be 'strategic mistake' Harris, Schatz have highest percentage of non-white staff among Senate Democrats MORE (I-Maine), Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerOn The Money: Fed chief warns of 'unthinkable' harm if debt ceiling breached | Powell basks in bipartisan praise amid Trump attacks | Federal deficit jumps to 7 billion Fed chief basks in bipartisan praise as lawmakers dismiss Trump attacks Trump set to host controversial social media summit MORE (D-Va.), Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperOvernight Energy: EPA expands use of pesticide it considers 'highly toxic' to bees | House passes defense bill with measure targeting 'forever chemicals' | Five things to watch as Barry barrels through the Gulf House passes bill to crack down on toxic 'forever chemicals' Overnight Energy: Democratic debate takes heat for watered-down climate questions | Senate votes to force military, EPA to deal with 'forever chemicals' | Renewable energy production surpasses coal in US MORE (D-Del.) and Christopher Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsSenate Democrats skipping Pence's border trip GOP chairman introduces bill to force 'comprehensive review' of US-Saudi relationship UK health service to use Amazon Alexa to give medical advice MORE (D-Del.) have all voted for more than half of Trump's nominees, the data shows.

Fifteen Republican senators have never voted against one of Trump's nominees, and five senators — Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRacial politics roil Democratic Party House Republicans dismissive of Paul Ryan's take on Trump On The Money: Mnuchin warns US could hit debt limit in early September | Acosta out as Labor chief | Trump pitches trade deal in Wisconsin | FTC reportedly settles with Facebook for B fine MORE (R-Ky.), Majority Whip John Cornyn John CornynOn The Money: Mnuchin warns US could hit debt limit in early September | Acosta out as Labor chief | Trump pitches trade deal in Wisconsin | FTC reportedly settles with Facebook for B fine GOP balks at White House push for standalone vote on debt ceiling Democratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out MORE (R-Texas) and Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyDemocratic challenger to McConnell raises .5 million on first day of campaign Mark Kelly raised .2M for Arizona Senate bid The Hill's Campaign Report: Debate puts Biden on the defensive MORE (R-Ariz.), Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerAcosta on shaky ground as GOP support wavers Senate GOP raises concerns about White House stopgap plan to avoid shutdown Trump urged to quickly fill Pentagon post amid Iran tensions MORE (R-N.D.) and Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerFAA nominee advances to full Senate vote Senate GOP raises concerns about White House stopgap plan to avoid shutdown Hillicon Valley: Democratic state AGs sue to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger | House kicks off tech antitrust probe | Maine law shakes up privacy debate | Senators ask McConnell to bring net neutrality to a vote MORE (R-Miss.) — have never missed a vote on a Trump nominee.

Paul, the Republican outlier, has voted against 16 Trump nominees, more than any other member of his party.

The partisan divide over presidential nominations reflects a long-term trend toward what activists in both parties see as increasingly high-stakes positions.

The vast majority of nominations confirmed by the Senate in the first two centuries of American history did not even require roll call votes, because significant opposition was so rare, said Binder.

But in the past three decades, those roll call votes have become increasingly frequent as judicial nominees in particular became important to party activists, first on the Republican side and now among Democrats too.

"We don't often have recorded roll call votes routinely until you hit the '90s, when you had Republican reactions to [former President] Clinton's nominees," Binder said. "There was much less opposition. Not to say that there was no opposition, but judges hadn't become such a cause for Republicans."

The Trump administration has faced a particularly divided Senate, in part because Trump nominated so few candidates for low-level and noncontroversial positions, said Terry Sullivan, a political scientist at the University of North Carolina and executive director of the White House Transition Project, a nonpartisan advisory group.

Trump offered fewer nominees in his first two years in office than former Presidents Reagan, Clinton and Obama did in their first 12 months. He also announced and then withdrew more nominees than the last five presidents combined. Those he did nominate tended to be for more high-profile positions that are more likely to start partisan fights.

But the polarization of the nominating process long predated Trump. It has been exacerbated in recent years as separate Senate majorities have changed the rules to reduce the number of votes a given nominee needs to achieve to advance, Sullivan said.

The most recent rules change, lowering the threshold at which Supreme Court nominees could reach cloture, further removed incentives for any administration to reach bipartisan consensus.

"In order to get some nominees through the process that would previously not [have] managed to get through, the Senate majority has taken a dramatic swing to the right, moving the average Senate confirmation much closer to its own right wing and away from the majoritarian middle among the Senators," Sullivan said.