Biden just 1 point ahead of Warren in new weekly tracking poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden just 1 point ahead of Warren in new weekly tracking poll Biden tops Democratic field by 19 points in new South Carolina poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more MORE (D-Mass.) is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden just 1 point ahead of Warren in new weekly tracking poll Biden tops Democratic field by 19 points in new South Carolina poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more MORE by just 1 point in a new Economist–YouGov weekly tracking poll.

Biden sits at 21 percent support in the survey, while Warren is close behind at 20 percent. The next candidate is Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden just 1 point ahead of Warren in new weekly tracking poll Cummings, Sanders investigate three drug companies for 'obstructing' congressional probe Saagar Enjeti: Why Sanders is right about corporate media; Krystal Ball exposes anti-Bernie media bias MORE (I-Vt.) at 16 percent support among voters.

The survey comes as Warren continues to outpace Sanders, the other progressive in the race, and move closer to Biden in other polls.

Biden, by and large, remains the front-runner in most surveys, but Warren's rise in the polls comes with the Vermont senator falling from second to third place.

A Monmouth University poll of Iowa caucusgoers released on Sunday showed Warren at 19 percent support, while Sanders sat at 9 percent support. Biden still led the pack at 28 percent in that survey.

Sanders's campaign has rejected the notion that he is losing ground to Warren, arguing that it is a misleading narrative created by the news media.

“We’re sort of in the phase called the ‘Bernie write-off,’” senior adviser Jeff Weaver told reporters in a call on Monday. “There seems to be a direct correlation between the media coverage of the polls and Bernie Sanders’s standing in those polls.”

“Polls are one thing, but the energy that is on the ground is most important,” Nina Turner, one of the co-chairs of Sanders’s campaign, said.

The Economist–YouGov poll was conducted Aug. 10-13 among 1,500 adult U.S. citizens. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.