Joseph Kennedy mulling primary challenge to Markey in Massachusetts

Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyHere are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment House passes annual intelligence bill Pressley responds to Pelosi dismissal of votes against border bill MORE (D-Mass.) reportedly commissioned a survey to see how well he would fare in a primary challenge against Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOvernight Energy: Trump sparks new fight over endangered species protections | States sue over repeal of Obama power plant rules | Interior changes rules for ethics watchdogs To cash in on innovation, remove market barriers for advanced energy technologies Democrats, environmentalists blast Trump rollback of endangered species protections MORE (D-Mass.) for Markey's Senate seat as the lawmaker considers a bid against the senior senator.

Kennedy, 38, paid for a survey last month that tested his strength in a head-to-head matchup against Markey, The New York Times reported Saturday, while a senior Democratic official confirmed that Kennedy was weighing a primary challenge.

Markey, 76, is a progressive stalwart in the state and this year made headlines by joining with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez brushes off Trump tweet claiming she is 'fuming' over Tlaib, Omar attention Trump finds consistent foil in 'Squad' The Hill's Morning Report — Trump and the new Israel-'squad' controversy MORE (D-N.Y.) to introduce the Green New Deal, an ambitious plan to battle climate change and transition the nation's economy off fossil fuels.

The Times reported that Kennedy is set to make a decision in the coming weeks. A senior adviser to Markey scorched the congressman when asked about the potential bid, telling the Times that Markey would not be forced to retire.

“Ed is not going anywhere,” Paul Tencher told the newspaper. “He’s going to run, and he’s going to run no matter who is in this race.”

Markey and Kennedy's campaigns did not immediately return requests for comment from The Hill on the Times's report.

If Kennedy enters the race, he will likely face an uphill battle for the seat, as Markey enjoys the support of the state's junior senator, Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAre Democrats turning Trump-like? Manufacturing shrinks, raising questions for Trump Volatile presidential polls spark new round of anxieties MORE (D-Mass.), who taped a video in support of his reelection earlier this year, according to the Times.

One name in Massachusetts politics who has not endorsed Markey yet is Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyOcasio-Cortez brushes off Trump tweet claiming she is 'fuming' over Tlaib, Omar attention Trump finds consistent foil in 'Squad' Sen. Susan Collins: Israel should allow Omar, Tlaib to visit MORE (D-Mass.), who the Times reports is considering her own bid either for Markey's seat or Warren's should the latter become president in 2020.