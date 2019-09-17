Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Kavanaugh allegations

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisChamber of Commerce argues against Democratic proposals for financial transaction taxes Warren proposes new restrictions, taxes on lobbying Five top 2020 Democrats haven't committed to MSNBC climate forum MORE (D-Calif.) called for a new investigation into the latest sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTed Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report Kavanaugh remains guilty until proven innocent, according to Democrats The Hill's 12:30 Report: NY Times story sparks new firestorm over Kavanaugh MORE on Tuesday.

Harris asked House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) in a letter to establish a task force to investigate the allegations and look into whether the then-Supreme Court nominee lied to Congress during his testimony last year.

The letter comes after Nadler dismissed calls for Kavanaugh's impeachment, arguing that the panel was too tied up with its investigation into President Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report US service member killed in Afghanistan Pro-Trump website edited British reality star's picture to show him wearing Trump hat MORE.

"I understand that the House Judiciary Committee has limited resources and many other responsibilities," Harris wrote in the letter. "However, in the past, congressional committees have dedicated resources and established structures to pursue serious cases of misconduct—including by creating a task force and retaining outside counsel to help lead impeachment inquiries."

The New York Times reported last week that a former Kavanaugh classmate said he saw an incident in which the now-Supreme Court justice exposed himself at a party and that other students pushed Kavanaugh's genitals into the hand of a female student, apparently without her consent. However, the publication issued a correction on Monday, saying that friends of the woman allegedly involved in the incident say she does not remember it.

Harris joined a number of other 2020 presidential hopefuls, including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: NY Times story sparks new firestorm over Kavanaugh Working Families Party endorses Warren after backing Sanders in 2016 Warren proposes new restrictions, taxes on lobbying MORE (D-Mass.) over the weekend in calling for Kavanaugh's impeachment.

Meanwhile, other candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersChamber of Commerce argues against Democratic proposals for financial transaction taxes Top Sanders adviser: 'He is a little bit angry' Working Families Party endorses Warren after backing Sanders in 2016 MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFive top 2020 Democrats haven't committed to MSNBC climate forum Abrams helps launch initiative to train women activists, organizers The Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes 2020 roadshow to New Mexico MORE (D-Minn.), called for further investigations into the matter.