Flake tells GOP: Trump 'does not deserve reelection'

Former Sen. Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeRepublicans show signs of discomfort in defense of Trump Cindy McCain: I can see Arizona 'going Democrat' in 2020 Flake donates to Democratic sheriff being challenged by Arpaio in Arizona MORE (R-Ariz.) is urging Republican lawmakers to not support President TrumpDonald John TrumpAmash calls McCarthy incompetent, dishonest after '60 Minutes' interview GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment '60 Minutes' correspondent presses McCarthy on impeachment inquiry MORE's 2020 reelection campaign amid an impeachment inquiry fueled by Trump's actions toward Ukraine.
Flake, in a Washington Post op-ed, warned that regardless of the outcome of the impeachment fight, Republicans will have to decide whether "given what we now know about the president’s actions and behavior, to support his reelection."
"Obviously, the answer is no," Flake added.A few GOP senators have held back from endorsing Trump's reelection bid. Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsRepublicans show signs of discomfort in defense of Trump Embracing President Mike Pence might be GOP's best play GOP battens down the hatches after release of Trump whistleblower complaint MORE (R-Maine), who is up for reelection, said earlier this year that she was "not prepared at this point to make that decision." Sen Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment Republicans show signs of discomfort in defense of Trump Sizing up Trump's primary opponents MORE (R-Utah) told CNN earlier this month that he was "not planning on endorsing in the presidential race."
"Obviously, the answer is no," Flake added.
Flake, a vocal Trump critic who retired from the Senate in January, acknowledged that opposing Trump's 2020 bid would likely have political consequences. Flake, had he decided to run for reelection in 2018, was expected to have faced a tough primary challenge from the right.
"My fellow Republicans, it is time to risk your careers in favor of your principles. Whether you believe the president deserves impeachment, you know he does not deserve reelection," Flake added in the Post op-ed."Trust me when I say that you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul," Flake continued.
The White House also released a partial transcript of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the call, according to the document, Trump asked Zelensky to work with his personal attorney, Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiSchiff says he plans to subpoena Giuliani for documents Biden campaign demands news channels stop booking Giuliani Trump allies go on the offensive against whistleblower complaint, Democrats MORE, and expressed hope that he “can look into” former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenAmash calls McCarthy incompetent, dishonest after '60 Minutes' interview GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment '60 Minutes' correspondent presses McCarthy on impeachment inquiry MORE.
Congressional Republicans have largely rallied behind Trump in the wake of House Democrats' decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry. But there are some signs of cracks days into the scandal, with several Republicans signaling they have concerns about Trump's tactics.
Flake has repeatedly tried to push Republicans to take a firmer stance in pushing back on Trump's actions. The stance made him a frequent target for Trump, whom he clashed with frequently over issues like immigration and former special counsel Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) Swan MuellerFox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be 'more serious' than what Mueller 'dragged up' Lewandowski says Mueller report was 'very clear' in proving 'there was no obstruction,' despite having 'never' read it Fox's Cavuto roasts Trump over criticism of network MORE.
"At this point, the president’s conduct in office should not surprise us. But truly devastating has been our tolerance of that conduct. Our embrace of it," Flake said. "We have failed each other, and we have failed ourselves. Let us stop failing now, while there is still time."