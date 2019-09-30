Flake tells GOP: Trump 'does not deserve reelection'

Flake, a vocal Trump critic who retired from the Senate in January, acknowledged that opposing Trump's 2020 bid would likely have political consequences. Flake, had he decided to run for reelection in 2018, was expected to have faced a tough primary challenge from the right.

"My fellow Republicans, it is time to risk your careers in favor of your principles. Whether you believe the president deserves impeachment, you know he does not deserve reelection," Flake added in the Post op-ed.

"Trust me when I say that you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul," Flake continued.