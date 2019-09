Flake tells GOP: Trump 'does not deserve reelection'

ADVERTISEMENT

Flake, a vocal Trump critic who retired from the Senate in January, acknowledged that opposing Trump's 2020 bid would likely have political consequences. Flake, had he decided to run for reelection in 2018, was expected to have faced a tough primary challenge from the right.

"My fellow Republicans, it is time to risk your careers in favor of your principles. Whether you believe the president deserves impeachment, you know he does not deserve reelection," Flake added in the Post op-ed. "Trust me when I say that you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul," Flake continued. "Trust me when I say that you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul," Flake continued.

Former Sen.(R-Ariz.) is urging Republican lawmakers to not support's 2020 reelection campaign amid an impeachment inquiry fueled by Trump's actions toward Ukraine.Flake, in a Washington Post op-ed , warned that regardless of the outcome of the impeachment fight, Republicans will have to decide whether "given what we now know about the president’s actions and behavior, to support his reelection.""Obviously, the answer is no," Flake added.A few GOP senators have held back from endorsing Trump's reelection bid. Sen.(R-Maine), who is up for reelection, said earlier this year that she was "not prepared at this point to make that decision." Sen(R-Utah) told CNN earlier this month that he was "not planning on endorsing in the presidential race."