Three 2020 candidates have missed about half of Senate votes

Three Democratic 2020 presidential candidates have missed about half of their Senate votes since the beginning of the year.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Klobuchar hits Booker on fundraising: 'I'm not going to put out threats about getting out of it' 2020 Democrats demand answers after death of Joshua Brown, key witness in Botham Jean trial MORE (D-N.J.) has the lowest attendance record for votes in the current Senate, missing more than 52 percent since the start of the 116th Congress in January to the end of September, according to ProPublica numbers first highlighted by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Following Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up 2020 Democrats hit Trump's planned Syria withdrawal Harris pitches six months of paid family, medical leave MORE (D-Calif.) has missed about 50.5 percent of the votes. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLobbyists pan Sanders proposal to end corporate donations for party conventions Klobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Democratic candidates' polling and fundraising numbers don't quite match up MORE (I-Vt.) placed third in terms of vote absences, missing 49.8 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow White House hopefuls and Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren40 state attorneys general to take part in Facebook antitrust probe: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown On The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China MORE (Mass.), Michael Bennet Michael Farrand Bennet2020 Democrats hit Trump's planned Syria withdrawal Bennet requests DHS plan to fix detention facilities Bullock pulls in .3 million in third quarter, trailing most rivals MORE (Colo.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Klobuchar hits Booker on fundraising: 'I'm not going to put out threats about getting out of it' Klobuchar compares Trump's handling of Ukraine phone call to Watergate MORE (Minn.) all missed more than a quarter of the votes this year, as did former candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandHarris pitches six months of paid family, medical leave To win the federal paid family leave debate, allow states to lead the way DNC raises qualifying thresholds for fifth presidential debate MORE (D-N.Y.).

Booker and Harris had led with the lowest voting attendance after the year's first session of Congress from January to March.

Low voting attendance is typical among presidential candidates as they campaign across the country and prepare for debates and other events. The attendance of all of the presidential candidates in the Senate has steadily decreased throughout the year.

The GOP-led Senate has prioritized confirming the president's judicial and Cabinet nominees, which Democratic senators have little hope of hindering from their position the minority.

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioOn The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China NBA sparks anger with apology to China Trump defends Syria move: 'It's time to come back home' MORE (Fla.), Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSusan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria 'batshit crazy' Pat Robertson 'absolutely appalled' by Trump's Syria announcement Overnight Defense: Republicans urge Trump to reverse course on Syria | Dems subpoena Pentagon in impeachment probe | North Korea talks falter MORE (S.C.) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOn The Money: Judge tosses Trump lawsuit over NY tax return subpoena | US, Japan sign trade deals | Trump faces narrowing window for trade deals | NBA sparks anger with apology to China NBA sparks anger with apology to China Cruz slights NBA in tweet supporting 'South Park' against China MORE (Texas) missed the most votes in 2016 when they were campaigning for the presidency. Rubio had the lowest attendance, missing 35 percent of votes in 2015.

The Hill reached out to the Booker, Harris and Sanders campaigns for comment.