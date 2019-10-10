Gardner dodges questions about Trump's call for Biden probe

Sen. Cory GardnerCory Scott GardnerHickenlooper raises .1 million in first five weeks of Senate campaign GOP searches for impeachment boogeyman Pro-impeachment group targets GOP senators with .1 million ad buy MORE (R-Colo.), widely considered the most vulnerable GOP senator in 2020, dodged multiple questions Thursday about a president calling for a foreign government to investigate his political rivals.
"Well look this is what we're going to get into. The Senate Intelligence Committee is having an investigation, a bipartisan investigation. Unfortunately though what we've seen is a very political process take over," Gardner told reporters when asked if it was appropriate for a president to call for a foreign leader to investigate a rival.
When the reporter tried to follow up to ask again if Gardner thought it was appropriate, Gardner said that he had answered the question and turned to another reporter.
After the second reporter asked Gardner if his answer was "yes or no," the GOP senator pivoted to talking about House Democrats' impeachment inquiry and told reporters they were focusing on politics.
Breaking: @SenCoryGardner refuses to answer question whether it is appropriate for the President to ask a foreign leader to investigate a rival. Quite the exchange in Denver #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/5Y0EYOcKjM— Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 10, 2019