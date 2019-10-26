McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as 'kangaroo court' in fundraising pitch

© Aaron Schwartz
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRomney, Collins, Murkowski only Senate GOP holdouts on Graham's impeachment resolution Most oppose reparations for slavery: poll Cummings pallbearer skips McConnell handshake at memorial MORE (R-Ky.) is doubling down on his criticism of the House impeachment inquiry, using a fundraising pitch to accuse Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi: Court ruling 'another blow' to President Trump Elijah Cummings, native son of Baltimore, gets emotional send-off from Democratic luminaries Cummings' staff honor him in op-ed: He brought 'moral clarity' MORE (D-Calif.) of running a "kangaroo court."
"Well Nancy Pelosi is conducting a kangaroo court over in the House, denying the president his due process rights that every American is entitled to," McConnell says in the Facebook ad. "If I have your support, I hope you'll donate now."
McConnell's campaign, according to Facebook's ad library, began running the ads on Thursday.
Each version of the Facebook ad includes the same video pitch from McConnell, but paired with five different captions that blast House Democrats over the impeachment inquiry.
Another mentions the Senate GOP resolution formally condemning the House impeachment inquiry. The resolution, spearheaded by Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamRomney, Collins, Murkowski only Senate GOP holdouts on Graham's impeachment resolution The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP Senators concerned impeachment will consume agenda MORE (R-S.C.), is backed by all but three Republican senators: Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsRomney, Collins, Murkowski only Senate GOP holdouts on Graham's impeachment resolution The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — State of the states: Political fights heat up The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP MORE (R-Maine), Lisa MurkowskiLisa Ann MurkowskiRomney, Collins, Murkowski only Senate GOP holdouts on Graham's impeachment resolution The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP GOP worries it's losing impeachment fight MORE (R-Alaska) and Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney, Collins, Murkowski only Senate GOP holdouts on Graham's impeachment resolution The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP GOP worries it's losing impeachment fight MORE (R-Utah).
It's the latest example of the GOP leader seizing on the impeachment fight as he runs for re-election in the solidly red state of Kentucky. The campaign also ran ads on Facebook earlier this month that pitched McConnell, and a GOP Senate, as a roadblock to prevent Trump from being removed from office.
Neither this video nor the previous video address the core allegations against Trump: that he asked a foreign government to investigate a potential political rival, and held up Ukraine aid to try to pressure the country into opening up a probe into former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
McConnell has largely avoided commenting on Trump's behavior. Asked this week by a reporter about Trump's claim that McConnell had told him the Ukraine call was "perfect" and "innocent," the GOP leader said they had never discussed the call.
Pressed last week by a reporter if the call was appropriate, McConnell demurred instead knocking House Democrats over the impeachment inquiry process.
Republicans have seized on the process argument as they've looked for a unifying strategy in the impeachment fight.
Trump and his allies are trying to push House Democrats to hold a formal vote to start the impeachment inquiry, something Pelosi has argued isn't required under the rules.
But Republicans believe a vote would put vulnerable swing-district Democrats on the record and give the GOP more leeway to call its own witnesses.
McConnell criticized House Democrats several times during the past two weeks.
