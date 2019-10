McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as 'kangaroo court' in fundraising pitch

It's the latest example of the GOP leader seizing on the impeachment fight as he runs for re-election in the solidly red state of Kentucky. The campaign also ran ads on Facebook earlier this month that pitched McConnell, and a GOP Senate, as a roadblock to prevent Trump from being removed from office.

Neither this video nor the previous video address the core allegations against Trump: that he asked a foreign government to investigate a potential political rival, and held up Ukraine aid to try to pressure the country into opening up a probe into former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

McConnell has largely avoided commenting on Trump's behavior. Asked this week by a reporter about Trump's claim that McConnell had told him the Ukraine call was "perfect" and "innocent," the GOP leader said they had never discussed the call.

"We have not had any conversations on this subject," McConnell said Tuesday during a weekly press conference.