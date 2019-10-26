McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as 'kangaroo court' in fundraising pitch

ADVERTISEMENT Pressed last week by a reporter if the call was appropriate, McConnell demurred instead knocking House Democrats over the impeachment inquiry process. "If they're going to do it, at least they ought to provide him the kind of due process protections that we provided President Clinton in a similar situation years ago," McConnell told reporters. "If they're going to do it, at least they ought to provide him the kind of due process protections that we provided President Clinton in a similar situation years ago," McConnell told reporters.

Republicans have seized on the process argument as they've looked for a unifying strategy in the impeachment fight.

Trump and his allies are trying to push House Democrats to hold a formal vote to start the impeachment inquiry, something Pelosi has argued isn't required under the rules.

But Republicans believe a vote would put vulnerable swing-district Democrats on the record and give the GOP more leeway to call its own witnesses.

McConnell criticized House Democrats several times during the past two weeks.

Trump, according to a partial transcript released by the White House, urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with his personal attorney,, to "look into" the Bidens."What is clear and not in dispute ... is the process in the House to which the president has been subjected is totally unprecedented and totally unfair," he told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the GOP's willingness to defend Trump.