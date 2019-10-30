GOP senator says he'll endorse Sessions if he runs for Senate seat

Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbySessions eyeing old Senate seat: report This week: House to vote on Turkey sanctions bill Senators concerned impeachment will consume agenda MORE (R-Ala.) said Wednesday he will endorse former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsJeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid Sessions eyeing old Senate seat: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote MORE if the former Trump Cabinet official gets into the Alabama Senate race.

Shelby, who served in the Senate with Sessions for decades, said the two spoke on Monday and "a lot of indications point to him running," though Sessions hasn't made a final decision.

"Oh yeah, if he runs I will. He's always endorsed me. He's my friend," Shelby said Wednesday when asked if he would support Sessions.

Sessions has been reaching out to the Alabama delegation as he weighs a bid for his old Senate seat. There's already a crowded GOP primary field, including Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneJeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid Sessions eyeing old Senate seat: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote MORE (R-Ala.) and Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreJeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid Sessions eyeing old Senate seat: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote MORE, who lost the 2017 Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones.

Shelby noted that Sessions had initially called him approximately a week ago and that the two have discussed the Senate race on other occasions this year.

Sessions left the Senate in early 2017 after President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE selected him to become attorney general. But he was ousted last year after months of public attacks by Trump, who was frustrated by Sessions's decision to recuse himself from an investigation into Russia's election meddling in 2016.

Shelby declined to say if the two discussed Trump during their call.

Trump has continued to lash out at Sessions, including calling him a "total disaster" during an interview published earlier this month.

Shelby told The Hill earlier this year that he discussed a potential Senate bid by Sessions with Trump, but characterized the president as "not on board."

"I did talk to [Sessions]. I talked to the president about it too … About if Sessions ran, he was not encouraging," Shelby said at the time. "How do I say it? He was not on board, OK?"