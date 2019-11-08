Eleven GOP senators sign open letter backing Sessions's comeback bid

Eleven Republican senators have signed a letter in support of former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsFormer AG Sessions enters Alabama Senate race Campaign ad casts Sessions as a 'traitor' ahead of expected Senate run Doug Jones on potential challenge from Sessions: Alabama GOP primary will be 'really divisive' MORE's (R) bid to reclaim his old seat.

The "open letter to conservatives" touted the former attorney general as "a man of his word" and "devoted to serving the people of Alabama."

"We believe Jeff Sessions has more to offer his country, and we believe the United States Senate will be better with his experience and leadership," the senators added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter was signed by GOP Sens. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyFormer AG Sessions enters Alabama Senate race On The Money: Retirement savings bill blocked in Senate after fight over amendments | Stopgap bill may set up December spending fight | Hardwood industry pleads for relief from Trump trade war CR discussions veer toward December: Shelby MORE (Ala.), James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Defense: Pentagon says Syrian oil revenue going to Kurdish forces | GOP chair accuses Dems of using Space Force as leverage in wall fight | Dems drop plans to seek Bolton testimony GOP senator: House Democrats using Space Force as leverage in border wall fight Overnight Energy: Senate eyes nixing 'forever chemicals' fix from defense bill | Former Obama EPA chief named CEO of green group | Senate reviews Interior, FERC nominees criticized on ethics MORE (Okla.), Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsPressure builds on Pompeo as impeachment inquiry charges ahead GOP lawmakers fear Trump becoming too consumed by impeachment fight Juan Williams: Republicans flee Trump MORE (Kan.), Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziSenate committee advances budget reform plan Bipartisan Enzi-Whitehouse budget bill a very bad fix for deficits Juan Williams: Republicans flee Trump MORE (Wyo.), Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoGOP requests update on criminal referrals prompted by 2018 Kavanaugh probe Nearing finish line, fight for cannabis banking bill shifts to the Senate On The Money: Trump strikes trade deal with Japan on farm goods | GOP senator to meet Trump amid spending stalemate | House passes cannabis banking bill | Judge issues one-day pause on subpoena for Trump's tax returns MORE (Idaho), Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonJuan Williams: Republicans flee Trump Democrats will win back the Senate majority in 2020, all thanks to President Trump Romney, Collins, Murkowski only Senate GOP holdouts on Graham's impeachment resolution MORE (Ga.), John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoGOP senators discuss impeachment with Trump after House vote Ed Markey, John Rutherford among victors at charity pumpkin-carving contest Conservation gains in Senate bill would help all Americans MORE (Wyo.), Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Former AG Sessions enters Alabama Senate race Senators push for deal on impeachment trial rules to avoid political brawl MORE (Mo.), John Boozman John Nichols BoozmanVA chief pressed on efforts to prevent veteran suicides McConnell ups pressure on White House to get a budget deal There is a severe physician shortage and it will only worsen MORE (Ark.), Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden GOP senators press State Department for Hunter Biden, Burisma records Pressure builds on Pompeo as impeachment inquiry charges ahead MORE (Wis.) and Deb Fischer Debra (Deb) Strobel FischerFemale lawmakers make bipartisan push for more women in politics at All In Together gala Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey endorses Biden Lawmakers toast Greta Van Susteren's new show MORE (Neb.).

Barrasso and Blunt are the third and fourth highest ranking Republican senators, respectively.

Sessions on Thursday announced his bid for the Alabama Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D). Sessions previously represented Alabama in the Senate from 1997 to 2017.

Sessions left the Senate to serve as President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Trump's 2016 team sounds alarm as Democrats make gains Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump's attacks MORE's first attorney general and earned the president's abiding disdain after he recused himself from the Department of Justice's investigation into Russian election inference. Trump has repeatedly attacked Sessions both before and after he left the Justice Department, saying that Sessions's selection was the worst mistake of his presidency.

"I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad," Trump told Hill.TV in an exclusive interview in September of last year, less than two months before Sessions stepped down.

Trump said Friday that he hadn't decided whether he wanted to endorse Sessions in the crowded Republican primary to take on Jones.

“Well I haven’t gotten involved. I saw he said very nice things about me last night. But we’ll have to see," he told reporters. “I haven’t made a determination."

Shelby and Blunt also praised Sessions before he entered the race, and Shelby has indicated previously that he would endorse Sessions.