Harris on Graham Biden probe: A 'distraction' from the 'criminal living in the White House'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance On The Money: Trump signs short-term spending bill to avoid shutdown | Pelosi casts doubt on USMCA deal in 2019 | California high court strikes down law targeting Trump tax returns Democratic strategist laments 'low bar' for Biden debate performance MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday on "The Late Show" that a newly announced probe by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamFBI official under investigation for allegedly altering document in Russia probe: report Trump steps up GOP charm offensive as impeachment looms Graham requests State Department documents on Bidens, Ukraine MORE (R-S.C.) into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance Watergate prosecutor says that Sondland testimony was 'tipping point' for Trump Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Deal on defense bill proves elusive | Hill, Holmes offer damaging testimony | Trump vows to block Navy from ousting officer from SEALs MORE is a "distraction" from the "criminal living in the White House."

"It's the same thing that they've been doing which is to create a big distraction from the facts and the evidence, and frankly, my perspective is 'leave Joe alone,'" Harris, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said of Graham's probe, which relates to Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

"The Burisma, the Biden probe, it's a bunch of B.S. and it's to distract," she told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertHelen Mirren, Ian McKellen act out Trump Ukraine call in Colbert appearance Klobuchar to Colbert: We're going 'to build a blue wall' in PA, WI, MI and 'make Trump pay for it' Sherrod Brown: GOP colleagues privately acknowledge Trump is racist, misogynist MORE.

"It also speaks to the fact that they know they have to create this big distraction because there's a lot there, otherwise that the American public is focusing on that tells us about the fact that we have a criminal living in the White House," the Democratic presidential hopeful said.

Graham said in a Thursday letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he wants documents connected to the Bidens and Ukraine.

He specifically requested documents "to assist in answering questions regarding allegations that Vice President Biden played a role in the termination of Prosecutor General [Viktor] Shokin in an effort to end the investigation of the company employing his son."