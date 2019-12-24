Trump expresses support for Collins in competitive Senate race

President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer pro golfer advanced business interests of indicted Giuliani associates: report Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial Mulvaney deputy tapped for White House tech post MORE on Monday expressed support for Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsRepublican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial Susan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama Democrats hope to focus public's attention on McConnell in impeachment battle MORE (R-Maine) as she faces a contentious Senate race next year.

Trump tweeted "I agree 100%" in response to a tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamRepublicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate Sunday shows - Impeachment stalemate dominates Graham says he doesn't think GOP senators will vote to compel testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton MORE (R-S.C.) that praised Collins.

"My friend @SenSusanCollins showed unbelievable courage during Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation and at other times when our country has needed a steady voice," Graham wrote last week.

"We need her to ensure a GOP majority in 2020. Please support her today," he added, including a link to the Collins campaign's donation page.

Collins last week officially announced her reelection bid in Maine, a state that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump will hold first 2020 campaign rally in Ohio Finding an animating issue is Democrats' biggest 2020 challenge — not Trump Christianity Today sees boost in new subscriptions after calling for Trump's removal: editor-in-chief MORE won in 2016.

The senator has been a key swing vote on several issues and was one of three Republicans who voted to uphold the Affordable Care Act. However, she voted with her fellow Republicans in favor of Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughFinding an animating issue is Democrats' biggest 2020 challenge — not Trump Senate Democrat says he's not worried about losing Alabama seat if he votes against Trump in Senate trial Susan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama MORE's controversial Supreme Court confirmation, drawing ire from some on the left.

She faces reelection next year in a race that the Cook Political Report has rated as a "toss-up."