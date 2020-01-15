Klobuchar: Severe press restrictions for impeachment trial would be 'a big mistake'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Warren corrects Sanders after he seeks to correct her at debate MORE (D-Minn.), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, on Tuesday, said that she doesn't support severe press restrictions that are being anticipated for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Members of the press planning to cover the historic events are set to be confined to a single area on the second floor of the building, while access around the Senate subway is also set to be curtailed.

In an interview with CBS's Ed O'Keefe following Tuesday's Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa, the Minnesota senator said that she had spoken with Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntSenate restrictions on impeachment press coverage draw backlash McConnell: Senate impeachment trial to start next Tuesday GOP senators expect impeachment trial to go past State of the Union MORE (R-Mo.), the chairman of the committee, about the restrictions.

"No, I don't support it, and I have been in contact with both sides on this issue," the senator said. "I made it very clear, I talked to Sen. Blunt about this, I think we should have open access for the press."

"They tried this one other time, when Sen. [Richard] Shelby (R-Ga.) was heading up the Rules Committee, when the tried to restrict the press...and I opposed it. I was very outspoken," she added.

Klobuchar is the first 2020 candidate to comment on the issue after the Standing Committee of Correspondents, an organization that advocates for Senate reporters, issued a statement earlier in the day blasting the proposed press restrictions.

"Capitol Hill is one of the most accessible places in Washington, but the proposed restrictions exceed those put in place during the State of the Union, Inauguration Day, or even during the Clinton impeachment trial 20 years ago," read the letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats sound election security alarm after Russia's Burisma hack House poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate Republicans face internal brawl over impeachment witnesses MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer, Senate Democrats push Trump to release full aid to Puerto Rico following earthquakes Schumer on Trump tweet: 'How low can the president go?' Watchdog group requests ethics probe into McConnell over impeachment remarks MORE (D-N.Y.).