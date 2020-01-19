Senate Democrat: 'Fine' to hear from Hunter Biden

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSunday shows preview: Lawmakers gear up for Senate impeachment trial Hillicon Valley: Biden calls for revoking tech legal shield | DHS chief 'fully expects' Russia to try to interfere in 2020 | Smaller companies testify against Big Tech 'monopoly power' Lawmakers call for FTC probe into top financial data aggregator MORE (D-Ohio) said Sunday it would be "fine" to hear from Hunter Biden as part of the Senate impeachment trial, but added that he's not sure what information the former vice president's son can give related to the actions central to the allegations against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump's newest Russia adviser, Andrew Peek, leaves post: report Hawley expects McConnell's final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Trump rips New York City sea wall: 'Costly, foolish' and 'environmentally unfriendly idea' MORE.

Brown stressed the importance of having witnesses as part of the trial in the upper chamber and acknowledged that Republicans would also call witnesses on their side.

"They can easily call Hunter Biden. Are you prepared for that?" CNN's Brianna Keilar asked Brown on "State of the Union."

"We take the position that we want to hear from witnesses. I don't know what Hunter Biden has to do with the phone call that was made," Brown said.

"But you're fine hearing from him?" Keilar asked.

"I'm fine with hearing -- I mean, I understand I -- I'm not a lawyer. I understand both sides get to call witnesses," Brown said.

He added, however, that Republican senators tell him "quietly" that doing so would be a "distraction."

"Republican senators also quietly tell me this president is a bigot and tell me this president lies a lot. They don't say that publicly. But I guess that's beside the point for this trial," he added.

"The point is, we need witnesses. We need to know who they are, and with the right to call witnesses, additional witnesses, later. But I don't understand how you can, to the American public, make the case that this is a real trial if there are no witnesses and there is no new evidence," Brown said.

The Senate will vote this week on whether or not to allow witnesses or delay a decision until later in the process.