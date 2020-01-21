Progressive group launches campaign targeting vulnerable GOP senators on impeachment

A progressive group is launching a $400,000 digital ad campaign targeting five vulnerable Republican senators over President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a 'cover up,' 'national disgrace' MORE’s impeachment trial.

Progressive Turnout Project will launch the ads Friday along with a petition “demanding” the five GOP senators “do their jobs” and stand up for a “fair and full impeachment trial.”

The ads on Google and Facebook target Republican Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyJuan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump Media's selective outrage exposed in McSally-Raju kerfuffle Poll: Overwhelming majority say news media making US more politically divided MORE (Ariz.), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerJuan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump George Conway group drops ad seeking to remind GOP senators of their 'sworn oaths' ahead of impeachment trial Mitch McConnell may win the impeachment and lose the Senate MORE (Colo.), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstJuan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump Mitch McConnell may win the impeachment and lose the Senate Drug price outrage threatens to be liability for GOP MORE (Iowa), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell proposes compressed schedule for impeachment trial GOP can beat Democrats after impeachment — but it needs to do this one thing Juan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump MORE (Maine) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisJuan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump Senate GOP mulls speeding up Trump impeachment trial Republicans will pay on Election Day for politicizing Trump's impeachment MORE (N.C.).

“Our ads have a simple message for Senate Republicans — if you refuse to do your job, then voters will do theirs and vote you out in November," Progressive Turnout Project Executive Director Alex Morgan said. "By doing and saying anything to cover up Donald Trump’s crimes, Senate Republicans are ensuring impeachment will be a top motivating issue for infrequent voters sick of DC corruption.”

The ads are part of the progressive group’s pledge to spend $45 million to turn out voters in 16 presidential and Senate battleground states this year.

The Senate is voting Tuesday on a resolution introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a 'cover up,' 'national disgrace' Romney pledges 'open mind' ahead of impeachment trial McConnell proposes compressed schedule for impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) that allows House impeachment managers 24 hours to make their opening arguments.

The resolution was slammed by Democratic impeachment managers, who called it a “rigged process.” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump administration installs plaque marking finish of 100 miles of border wall Sanders defends vote against USMCA: 'Not a single damn mention' of climate change Schumer votes against USMCA, citing climate implications MORE (D-N.Y.) called it “nothing short of a national disgrace.”

The resolution does not require additional witnesses to be subpoenaed and does not allow House prosecutors to admit evidence into the Senate trial record until after the opening arguments are heard.

The resolution includes language preferred by moderate Senate Republicans, including Collins, requiring a debate and a vote on subpoenaing new witnesses and documents.