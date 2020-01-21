Klobuchar dismisses White House lawyer's jab about Democrats wanting to be in Iowa

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharNew York Times editor: Warren, Klobuchar endorsement reflects 'extremely divided' Democratic Party Biden leads Democratic primary field in Iowa: poll Bloomberg says he would vote to convict Trump if he were a senator MORE (D-Minn.) countered White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s comment that the Democratic senators running for president are "upset because [they] should be in Iowa” rather than at the Senate’s impeachment trial Tuesday, saying she could “do two things at once.”

Responding to Cipollone, the Minnesota senator tweeted: “No. This is my constitutional duty. And I can do two things at once.”

No. This is my constitutional duty. And I can do two things at once. https://t.co/SBqu4EMGaC — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar has made similar comments before, saying last week, “I’m a mom, I can do two things at once,” even as it remains unclear how long the impeachment trial will last. Klobuchar noted her campaign network in the Hawkeye State, saying she would handle some campaign events remotely.

“When I can go campaign in those early states, including Nevada and South Carolina, I will,” she said. “But when I have to be there [the Senate], I will,” she said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter's op-ed Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive Former health insurance executive: Current system is bankrupting country MORE (I-Vt.), meanwhile, canceled a Wednesday Iowa campaign event due to his commitments to the Senate trial, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJayapal: 'We will end up with another Trump' if the US doesn't elect progressive NYT editorial board endorses Warren, Klobuchar for Democratic nomination for president Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Jayapal endorses Sanders MORE (D-N.Y.) set to host campaign events for Sanders in the state Friday and Saturday during the House’s recess, set to end Monday.