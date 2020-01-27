Progressive group targeting vulnerable GOP senators on impeachment witnesses

A Democratic group has launched a six-figure ad campaign targeting five vulnerable Republican senators over the GOP's reluctance to call for witnesses as part of the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Majority Forward, a nonprofit affiliated with the Democratic super PAC Senate Majority, will air statewide ads targeting Republican Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyDemocrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment Senate Republicans confident they'll win fight on witnesses How Citizens United altered America's political landscape MORE (Ariz.), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerDemocrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment Senate Republicans confident they'll win fight on witnesses Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum MORE (Colo.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsDemocrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Impeachment manager dismisses concerns Schiff alienated key Republican votes: 'This isn't about any one person' Kaine: GOP senators should 'at least' treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court MORE (Maine), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstSchiff pushes back: Defense team knows Trump is guilty Schiff sparks blowback with head on a 'pike' line Grassley signs USMCA, sending it to Trump's desk MORE (Iowa) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisProgressive group launches campaign targeting vulnerable GOP senators on impeachment Senate braces for bitter fight over impeachment rules Juan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump MORE (N.C.) in their respective states.

The 30-second ads “Oath” and “Rigged” hit the Republicans for not pushing for a vote to compel witnesses as part of the trial, the group announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ads will run on digital and connected TV platforms, such as Hulu, through Friday. A spokesperson for Majority Forward said the campaign is a “sizable six-figure buy” split across the five states.

“Senate Republicans have broken their oath of impartiality and their promise to the American people by playing along with Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFormer senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Democrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Bolton book alleges Trump tied Ukraine aid freeze to Biden investigations: NYT MORE’s cover-up,” Senate Majority PAC President J.B. Poersch said in the announcement.

“By refusing to get the facts and demand a fair trial from the onset, Senate Republicans are putting party politics over principle. Our new ad campaign urges these vulnerable incumbents to do their jobs and demand a fair trial now,” Poersch added.

A vote on whether to allow witnesses is expected to take place later this week. If all Democrats vote in favor of the measure, four Republicans will need to join them for the resolution to pass.

Democrats have been pushing for witnesses as part of the Senate trial, arguing that by not allowing them, Republicans are blocking the opportunity for a fair trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Republicans have signaled they may vote for witnesses, especially in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report on former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE’s upcoming book.

The Times reported on Sunday night that Bolton claims in his forthcoming memoir that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE tied Ukraine aid to help with investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE and his son Hunter Biden. The allegations are at the heart of the impeachment trial, and Bolton is one of several firsthand witnesses Democrats have been calling for.

Collins said Monday the reports about Bolton’s book “strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Kaine: GOP senators should 'at least' treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee MORE (R-Utah) similarly told reporters Monday that it is “increasingly likely” additional GOP senators will support calling Bolton.