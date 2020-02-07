Collins bashes Loeffler's past support for Romney in campaign ad

Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsHouse Republicans move Jordan to Judiciary, Meadows to Oversight Trump holds White House 'celebration' for impeachment acquittal Trump on Jim Jordan: 'He's obviously very proud of his body' MORE (R) has launched an attack ad against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerHouse Republicans move Jordan to Judiciary, Meadows to Oversight Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid Senate Democrats outraise Republicans, but GOP has cash edge MORE (R) in the Georgia Senate race by going after her past financial support for Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyButtigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney Sanders: I wish other Republicans shared Romney's 'sense of decency' Romney says he expects 'unimaginable' consequences after impeachment vote MORE (R-Utah).

In a 30-second ad posted on Twitter, Collins's campaign hits Loeffler for donating "nearly $1 million" to Romney when he was a presidential candidate while contributing "NOTHING" to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump discusses coronavirus with China's Xi El Paso Walmart shooting suspect charged under federal hate crime law Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney MORE's campaign in 2016.

"Loeffler’s big money talks: but it was silent for Donald Trump," Collins wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

The ad echoed an attack Collins launched earlier this week going after Loeffler's past financial contributions.

Daily reminder that @kloeffler donated more than 750k to elect Mitt Romney in 2012 and zero dollars to elect @realDonaldTrump in 2016. #gapol https://t.co/gL7afQgrpc — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) February 5, 2020

A spokesman for Loeffler's campaign pushed back on Collins's ad, saying, “Desperate, baseless attacks will not distract Senator Loeffler from supporting President Trump’s agenda and fighting for Georgians.”

Matt Whitlock, a senior adviser for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), also pushed back on Collins's ad, calling it "ridiculous." He posted screenshots of past Facebook posts showing Collins supporting Romney's 2012 presidential bid and saying he'd vote for him.

This is such a ridiculous line of attack from you. pic.twitter.com/7y1EMf9m9Y — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 7, 2020

Collins's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NRSC has said it will support Loeffler in the special election this year to fill the remainder of Isakson's term, which ends in 2022. The Senate GOP campaign arm ripped Collins for entering the Senate race, accusing him of making it more difficult for Republicans to win across Georgia.

Loeffler herself has recently sought some distance from Romney, who was critical of Trump's dealings with Ukraine during the House impeachment probe and who became the only GOP senator to break with the party this week to vote to convict Trump of abuse of power.

In late January, after Romney called for more witnesses and documents for the Senate impeachment trial, Loeffler spoke out on Twitter, accusing her GOP colleague of trying to "appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander @realDonaldTrump."

"It's time to move on," added Loeffler, who voted with other Republicans this week to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment.

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020

On Friday, the GOP senator further touted the vote to acquit Trump, declaring, "We’re going to win in November and reelect @realDonaldTrump!"

We’ve moved on. We’re focused on results. We’re going to win in November and reelect @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/EyOICLMORI — Kelly Loeffler (@kloeffler) February 7, 2020

Updated: 4:35 p.m.