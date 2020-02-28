Tim Kaine endorses Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

“It is sad to have a President who no one holds up as a role model for America’s kids. By contrast, Joe Biden has exemplary heart, character, and experience. He reminds me of Harry S. Truman, an outwardly ordinary man whose work ethic, faith in the goodness of everyday Americans, and love of country made him a great President. I am proud to vote for Joe Biden," he added.
Though most Democratic senators have stayed away from endorsing in the primary, several including Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) have said they will support Biden.