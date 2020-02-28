Tim Kaine endorses Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

He also contrasted Biden with Trump, who he does not mention by name, and compared him to former President Truman.

“America is afflicted by a President who delights in division, cruelty, lies, chaos, and self-congratulation. We are better than that, and Americans deserve better in the Oval Office," Kaine said.“It is sad to have a President who no one holds up as a role model for America’s kids. By contrast, Joe Biden has exemplary heart, character, and experience. He reminds me of Harry S. Truman, an outwardly ordinary man whose work ethic, faith in the goodness of everyday Americans, and love of country made him a great President. I am proud to vote for Joe Biden," he added.