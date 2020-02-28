Tim Kaine endorses Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

By Jordain Carney - 02/28/20 10:50 AM EST
 
“Democrats have many good public servants and admirable people running for President. I will vote in the Virginia presidential primary for Joe Biden," Kaine said in a statement. 
 
Kaine's endorsement of Biden comes as three of his colleagues — Sens. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharSanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win Bloomberg outspends field in Facebook ads ahead of Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.) — are battling with Biden for the party's presidential nomination. 
 
Though Sanders, the frontrunner, and Warren are ideologically farther to the left than Kaine, Klobuchar occupies a similar middle ground, but has struggled to break out from the party's crowded presidential primary field. 
 
Kaine, in his statement, touted Biden's work during the Obama administration, saying former President Obama "wisely chose" Biden to be his Vice President. 
 
"Vice President Biden worked hand-in-hand with President Obama to rescue the American economy from catastrophe, expand health care to millions of people, revive creative diplomacy to keep Americans safe, tackle global challenges like climate change, and appoint high-quality people across the executive and judicial branches of our government," Kaine said. 
 
He also contrasted Biden with Trump, who he does not mention by name, and compared him to former President Truman. 
 
“America is afflicted by a President who delights in division, cruelty, lies, chaos, and self-congratulation. We are better than that, and Americans deserve better in the Oval Office," Kaine said.

“It is sad to have a President who no one holds up as a role model for America’s kids. By contrast, Joe Biden has exemplary heart, character, and experience. He reminds me of Harry S. Truman, an outwardly ordinary man whose work ethic, faith in the goodness of everyday Americans, and love of country made him a great President. I am proud to vote for Joe Biden," he added.

Though most Democratic senators have stayed away from endorsing in the primary, several including Sens. Chris CoonsChristopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsDemocratic senators ask DOJ watchdog to expand Giuliani probe Graham warned Pentagon chief about consequences of Africa policy: report Democrats fear rule of law crumbling under Trump MORE (D-Del.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Tom CarperThomas (Tom) Richard CarperOvernight Energy: Critics pile on Trump plan to roll back major environmental law | Pick for Interior No. 2 official confirmed | JPMorgan Chase to stop loans for fossil fuel drilling in the Arctic White House effort to roll back bedrock environmental law spurs strong opposition Where do we go from here? Conservation can show the way MORE (D-Del.) and Dianne FeinsteinDianne Emiel FeinsteinCalifornia lawmakers mark Day of Remembrance for Japanese internment Democratic senators ask DOJ watchdog to expand Giuliani probe House passes bipartisan bill to create women's history museum MORE (D-Calif.) have said they will support Biden.

 
His endorsement of Biden comes as the former Vice President is hoping to use a strong showing in South Carolina this weekend to give his campaign a boost of momentum heading into Super Tuesday, when 15 states and territories will cast their ballot. 
 
Though Biden once led the Democratic primary field, he's struggled in early primary and caucus states like Iowa and New Hampshire.
 
Biden also remains at the bottom of the list as the lowest spender in Super Tuesday states, where Sanders is drastically outspending him in online ads. 
