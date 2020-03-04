Nikki Haley expected to endorse Loeffler in Senate race

Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyCNN's Begala: Trump will 'dump Pence' for Haley on day of Democratic nominee's acceptance speech Pence solidifies role as Trump soldier Republicans give 2024 tryouts at CPAC MORE, former GOP South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, is expected to endorse Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGOP, Democrats hash out 2020 strategy at dueling retreats Loeffler releases new ad targeting Sanders's 'socialism' The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats reckon with Sanders's rise MORE (R-Ga.) in her special election battle against GOP Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsTrump tells Republicans he won't extend surveillance law without FISA reforms Surveillance fight pits Trump allies against each other Nadler seeks interviews with DOJ prosecutors that left Stone case MORE (R-Ga.) on Monday, a source familiar with the announcement confirmed to The Hill.

Haley teased the anticipated announcement in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

“Hi Georgia friends, it’s Nikki Haley and I am coming to Atlanta on Monday with a super exciting announcement. I hope you’ll stay tuned — I look forward to seeing you soon. Take care,” she said in the video.

Atlanta, we are coming to you with a fun announcement on Monday. Look forward to seeing you! Details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/5aWKab0wvZ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 4, 2020

The Senate battle in Georgia has become increasingly heated, fueling intraparty attacks, with both camps and their allies attempting to tout their preferred candidate's commitment to carrying out President Trump Donald John TrumpDems unlikely to subpoena Bolton Ratcliffe nomination puts Susan Collins in tough spot Meet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders MORE’s agenda and portraying their opponent as being too immersed with “Washington insiders.”

Loeffler, a wealthy financial executive, was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to fill the seat of Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonGOP, Democrats hash out 2020 strategy at dueling retreats Loeffler releases new ad targeting Sanders's 'socialism' House Freedom Caucus chairman endorses Collins's Georgia Senate bid MORE (R-Ga.) after he stepped down at the end of last year due to a series of health issues.

Trump had lobbied Kemp to appoint Collins — who played a leading role in defending the president during the impeachment proceedings as the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee — to the seat in November, but the Georgia governor ultimately opted to appoint Loeffler. Trump has since praised Loeffler publicly following her votes to acquit him on House-passed impeachment articles in February.

Sources close to the president told The Hill it’s unlikely Trump will get involved in the race.

Haley’s backing provides Loeffler with another high-profile supporter ahead of the May 19 special election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRatcliffe nomination puts Susan Collins in tough spot Sessions to face Tuberville in Alabama GOP Senate runoff NC Democrat Cal Cunningham set to face Tillis in November MORE (R-Ky.), and conservative Sens. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnThe Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders top target at CPAC House Freedom Caucus chairman endorses Collins's Georgia Senate bid TikTok introduces new parental controls MORE (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton Thomas (Tom) Bryant CottonTom Cotton wins uncontested GOP Senate primary Hillicon Valley: Facebook takes down foreign influence campaigns | Senior Trump officials warn of foreign interference on Super Tuesday | Apple offers 0M settlement for slowing older iPhones | Treasury sanctions Chinese hackers California GOP candidate tweets coronavirus conspiracy theories MORE (R-Ark.) and Deb Fischer Debra (Deb) Strobel FischerHouse Freedom Caucus chairman endorses Collins's Georgia Senate bid Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid Bolton upends Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-Neb.) have also announced their support for Loeffler.

Loeffler has also been making an effort to prove her conservative credentials by meeting with key outside groups and hiring staffers from conservative offices — including several who worked with Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump tells Republicans he won't extend surveillance law without FISA reforms Hillicon Valley: Democrats in talks to bridge surveillance divide | DHS confident in Super Tuesday election security | State pledges M cyber help to Ukraine | Facebook skipping SXSW amid coronavirus Trump to meet with Republicans amid deadlocked surveillance fight MORE (R-N.C.), one of Trump’s closest confidants in the House — as she faces accusations of being too moderate from the Collins camp.

Numerous state legislators, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Washington, Wall Street on edge about coronavirus De Blasio rips Bloomberg in Hannity interview: 'He's got no clue' Fox News prime-time lineup delivers highest ratings in 24-year history MORE and conservative radio host Mark Levin Mark Reed LevinScalise after Democrat asks for examples of Sanders supporters 'being bad': 'I can think of an example' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid Trump questions why NPR exists after Pompeo clashes with reporter MORE have announced their support for Collins.