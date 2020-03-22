McConnell will move stimulus bill despite Democratic objections

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSticking points force stimulus package talks to spill into Sunday GOP drafting stimulus package without deal with Democrats No. 2 Republican: 'Loose ends' but there is agreement on 'general contours' of stimulus deal MORE (R-Ky.) on Sunday afternoon said he will move ahead with a $1 trillion to $2 trillion Senate stimulus package even though Democratic leaders say they haven’t signed off on the bill.

The GOP leader has scheduled a procedural vote to proceed to the legislation for 3 p.m. Sunday, daring Democrats to block the legislation amidst a crisis that has forced millions of Americans to stay at home and sent the U.S. economy into a tailspin.

McConnell emphasized that Republicans “have integrated a number of ideas the Democrats had over the last 48 hours” and predicted that Democrat will vote to advance the measure.

He noted that GOP and Democratic negotiators continue to talk and that additional changes can be made to the bill before a final cloture vote to cut off debate expected for Monday and then a final vote.

“Now we’re at a point in the discussion where people will shortly have to say yes or no and I’m confident given the desire of the country to see an outcome that we’ll get to yes,” McConnell said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSticking points force stimulus package talks to spill into Sunday The Memo: Democrats grapple with virus response Turning the virus into a virtue — for the planet MORE (D-Calif.) told reporters moments before that there was no bipartisan agreement on the stimulus and the House would move its own legislation, which means it could take days to get a bill to President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats grow nervous over primary delays Pence, second lady test negative for coronavirus North Korea says Trump offered country help amid coronavirus pandemic: report MORE's desk.

She said there was no bipartisan deal, a point that Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSticking points force stimulus package talks to spill into Sunday Trump needs to stop the daily press briefings Overnight Health Care: Trump triggers emergency powers in coronavirus fight | McConnell sets first stimulus vote for Sunday | Five sticking points for stimulus talks | Treasury delays tax filing deadline | Dems push insurers to cover virus tests MORE (D-N.Y.) echoed after Democratic and Republican leaders met in McConnell's office Sunday morning.

The Senate vote at 3 p.m. Sunday will be on a shell vehicle that would then be replaced with fleshed out legislative text later in the process.

“We expect to get onto the shell and hope we will have cooperation to give us time to get on the bill without burning all the post-cloture time on the motion to proceed,” McConnell told reporters shortly after noon.

Democrats could force thirty hours to elapse on the procedural clock before taking another vote on the bill.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he expects the next vote on the bill to happen Monday morning.

Asked about Pelosi's plan for House Democrats to draft their own bill, McConnell said the Senate bill includes many Democratic ideas and urged the House to take up and pass the Senate bill.

"What we intend to do here in the Senate is move forward with a Senate bill. I'm hopeful and optimistic we'll get bipartisan support because this bill has been negotiated on a bipartisan basis here in the Senate. It would be best for the country if the House would take it up and pass it," he said.