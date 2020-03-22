No deal as Senate takes procedural vote on coronavirus package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSticking points force stimulus package talks to spill into Sunday GOP drafting stimulus package without deal with Democrats No. 2 Republican: 'Loose ends' but there is agreement on 'general contours' of stimulus deal MORE (R-Ky.) delayed an initial vote related to a mammoth coronavirus stimulus package until later Sunday as a deal over the bill remains elusive.

McConnell moved the vote on a "shell" bill, which the text of the stimulus package would be added to, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Sunday.

The decision comes after McConnell had appeared determined to move forward even as Democrats fumed over the stimulus bill being circulated by Republicans.

"The risks to our country grow every single day that we do not act. ... That’s why we are going to hold our first procedural vote in just a few minutes," McConnell said from the Senate floor less than an hour before punting it until early evening.

If McConnell moved forward with the procedural vote at 3 p.m., Democrats were all but guaranteed to block it by denying McConnell the 60 votes needed to move forward.

“In my view, right now it would be giving people unrealistic hope to proceed now. We should let people know immediately that Republicans have taken a U-turn,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenState Dept. urges US citizens to avoid all international travel Senators offer bill to extend tax filing deadline Lawmakers introduce measure to freeze out Huawei from financial system MORE (D-Md.), describing why he would vote against cloture.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSticking points force stimulus package talks to spill into Sunday Trump needs to stop the daily press briefings Overnight Health Care: Trump triggers emergency powers in coronavirus fight | McConnell sets first stimulus vote for Sunday | Five sticking points for stimulus talks | Treasury delays tax filing deadline | Dems push insurers to cover virus tests MORE (D-N.Y.) told reporters that he informed McConnell that Democrats could not support the coronavirus package as currently drafted.

"Early this morning, Leader McConnell presented to us a highly partisan bill written exclusively by Republicans," Schumer said. "The legislation had many, many problems."

Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinMcConnell sets Friday night deadline for bipartisan deal on stimulus The Hill's Morning Report — ,000,000,000,000: GOP unveils historic US rescue effort Coronavirus anxiety spreads across Capitol Hill MORE (D-Ill.) added that it would be a "serious mistake" for McConnell to hold the vote at 3 p.m.

“We are pleading with McConnell not to call this vote,” he said.

Senators appear to be making an eleventh-hour effort to try to get a deal after a meeting between the top four leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinSenate closes in on trillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus bill Senate negotiators near agreement on keeping rebates in coronavirus stimulus package Senate coronavirus stimulus talks spill into Saturday MORE failed to break the stalemate.

“There are issues that have not been resolved. There are serious issues. We hope that we can get them resolved quickly,” Schumer said after the closed-door lunch.

McConnell told reporters that he delayed the vote at Schumer's request and to give negotiations more time.

"The talks are continuing, and Sen. Schumer asked for a couple of hours, and I thought it was a reasonable request," he said.

But the hurdles to getting a deal are steep.

Democrats have outlined a litany of problems with the GOP stimulus package as currently drafted, arguing that it doesn't expand paid sick leave and includes hundreds of billions for corporations and raising concerns that it walks back agreements they thought had been reached on expanding unemployment insurance.

"Right now, people are very unhappy about the Republicans have put forward. ... The overall view is that they want to create a slush fund for giant corporations," Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSticking points force stimulus package talks to spill into Sunday Federal election filings reveal chief backer of pro-Warren super PAC Democrats call for stimulus to boost Social Security benefits by 0 a month MORE (D-Mass.) told reporters after the lunch.